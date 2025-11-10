Cachalia says anti-gang plan rolling out to tackle rising violence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia held a closed-door briefing with community leaders on the escalating gang violence in Gauteng.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia says the government is rolling out a national anti-gang strategy in Gauteng and other hotspot provinces to curb the surge in organised crime, which he admits has reached alarming levels.

Cachalia, joined by deputy police minister Polly Boshielo, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero and Gauteng MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, met senior SA Police Service management and community leaders from Westbury and Reiger Park on Monday to discuss the ongoing fight against gang violence.

The engagement comes after both communities recently witnessed mass killings, which have been attributed to gang violence.

The stakeholders held a closed meeting, where they said sensitive discussions around gang violence in the two communities were discussed.

After the meeting, the minister briefed the media and said the newly revised anti-gang violence strategy is being implemented across Gauteng, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, provinces where gang activity has intensified.

Read: Auditor-general reveals discrepancies in SAPS’ crime data reporting

He said the plan would strengthen police intelligence, detective work and co-ordination with other state agencies such as the Asset Forfeiture Unit, National Prosecuting Authority and SA Revenue Service to dismantle sophisticated criminal networks.

“This is not ordinary gang violence. These young people are being recruited by big businesses with accountants and lawyers working across borders. We need targeted, intelligence-driven policing to dismantle these structures,” said Cachalia.

He added that the rise in drug trafficking and illegal firearms is fuelling the violence, with foreign syndicates increasingly involved.

“We have to deal with the proliferation of guns and revisit the drug master plan to strengthen its implementation,” he said.

Cachalia acknowledged that trust between police and communities remains fragile, saying victims and witnesses are often too afraid to come forward.

“We are in this for the long haul. We must bridge the trust gap and build strong community forums,” said Cachalia.

Morero described the emotional testimonies shared by residents, including parents who have lost children to shootings.

“One woman said her son, a soccer coach, was killed just before turning 30. Families cannot even sleep when there are shootings, they move to safer rooms in their homes for protection,” he said.

Morero said the city is addressing social challenges that feed gangsterism, including overcrowded housing and a lack of recreation spaces.

“You find 20 people living in one flat, that’s part of the problem. We are committing to improve housing, refurbish sports facilities and invest in skills programmes for young people.”

He added that the City of Johannesburg has re-established its drug action committee to tackle substance abuse and is enforcing by-laws against illegal businesses and “lolly lounges” where drugs are sold.

“We are also implementing constant stop-and-search operations to reduce guns and drugs, but crime cannot be defeated by police alone, communities must be part of this fight.”

Community activists and residents urged the government to match its promises with real change on the ground.

Community activist Eugene Dums said police visibility remained low despite years of violence.

“The police come two hours after the incidents. They arrest the small boys but leave the real dealers. They know who runs the gangs,” said Dums.

Residents also expressed frustration over community policing forums (CPFs) being underresourced.

“The minister and SAPS will leave, but we will still be here with the gangsters,” said Westbury resident Samuel Basters.

Dums said that “CPF members do not have cars, protective gear or stipends, yet they are the first responders when crime happens”.

They proposed that the government provide monthly stipends, equipment and vehicles to CPFs to improve the community-based crime response.

TimesLIVE