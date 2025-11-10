Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla pleads not guilty over deadly riots in July 2021

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of inciting violence during riots in 2021 in which more than 300 people were killed.

The unrest broke out in July 2021 after Zuma was arrested for disobeying a court order to testify at a corruption inquiry and it morphed into widespread looting. The financial damage from the riots was estimated at R50bn.

Zuma-Sambudla appeared at the high court in Durban for the first day of her trial over the unrest. Prosecutors allege she incited others to commit acts of violence through posts on social media.

Jacob Zuma, who was president in 2009-18 and still has a loyal following in SA, was in court to support his daughter and sat alongside members of his political party, MK.

The party was a disruptor in last year’s national election, contributing to a sharp drop in support for the ANC.

Reuters