Numsa and vehicle sector executives to meet this week amid wage deadlock and strike threats

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said it held general meetings with workers in the multibillion-rand automotive industry to secure a mandate, following a deadlock in wage negotiations with the Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organisation (Ameo).

Now, it’s set to meet executives from the Ameo that represent seven original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) — Toyota Motors SA, Nissan, Isuzu, Ford, VW SA, BMW SA and Mercedes-Benz, in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Eastern Cape, on Thursday and Friday.

“Yes, we have had general meetings to get a mandate from our members regarding the way forward. We will be meeting the employers on Thursday and Friday,” Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said on Monday. When contacted for comment, Ameo said it would only be in a position to comment after the discussions.

Numsa, the country’s largest union with more than 400,000 members, had said its members would have to decide whether to embark on a strike at the country’s seven car manufacturing companies after rejecting the employers’ revised offer.

Last week, Ameo tabled what it called a full and final settlement proposal for increases of 7% in the first year (it previously offered 6.5%) and 5.5% for the next two years (previously 5%).

This spurred Numsa, which had been demanding increases of 9% and 8% in the outer years, to call on the employers to consider an 8% offer in the first year and 6% in the second and third years. “Or if employers believe that that is still tough for them, the union is willing to settle on 7% for the respective three years,” Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

The inflation rate is 3.4%.

“Given that negotiations are a give and take, Numsa moved and suggested to employers to consider an offer of 7% in the first year and 6.5% for the following two years. When the facilitators pushed Numsa to consider […] a settlement of 7%, 6% and 6%, as a union we were amendable to taking such a position back to our members and recommending a settlement,” Jim said.

“However, the employer delegation in the negotiations continued to be hardline and remained very rigid and arrogant in their position of maintaining an offer of 7% and 5.5% for the respective two years. As a result, parties reached a deadlock, and the union was left with no option but to call on the facilitators of the NBF [national bargaining forum] to process a certificate of non-resolution, which the union will take back to its members of the seven OEMs for workers to decide on the next course of action, given that parties have failed to resolve the current impasse.”

If the union elects to down tools and embark on strike action, it could hurt an industry facing economic headwinds amid cheaper imports from China and tariffs imposed by the US.

The sector contributes nearly 5% to SA’s GDP, supports more than 30,000 direct jobs and more than 100,000 indirect jobs, and generates over R150bn in annual export revenue.

Ameo has said its final offer was sensible and economically responsible, as it exceeded inflation and matched industry benchmarks.

It also ensured workers’ incomes grew while preserving the “sustainability of SA’s globally competitive automotive industry”.