Recusal bid delays TRC testimony over Semenya’s NPA Advisory Role

The Khampepe commission of inquiry has deferred the commencement of substantive witness testimony pending the resolution of a recusal application against advocate Ishmael Semenya, who previously advised the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on a prosecution policy now central to the commission’s mandate.

The matter, which surfaced during procedural deliberations on Monday, has prompted formal directions from the commission requiring the NPA and the justice department to file founding papers by Wednesday, with answering and reply affidavits due by November 18 and 20, respectively. Written arguments are to be submitted by November 24 and oral argument is scheduled for November 26.

The recusal application, which had not yet been filed at the time of the hearing, stems from Semenya’s prior involvement in formulating a prosecution policy subsequently declared unconstitutional. According to submissions led by advocate Gwala, representing the NPA, “once upon a time Advocate Semenya SC advised the NPA on the prosecution policy which we all now know was set aside on the ground that it was unconstitutional”.

The NPA contends that Semenya’s advisory role creates a conflict of interest, rendering it inappropriate for him to serve as evidence leader in proceedings scrutinising the same policy. The objection is distinct from earlier concerns raised by Lukhanyo Galata’s family, which focused on Semenya’s representation in a separate matter.

In contrast, the NPA’s position is that Semenya “gave opinions to the extent of representing the NPA” and that his continued participation risks undermining the impartiality of the inquiry.

The commission, chaired by retired Justice Sisi Khampepe, had previously ruled that another evidence leader would lead witnesses on matters relating to the prosecution policy. However, the absence of a formal recusal application prompted concern from the chairperson, who queried how proceedings could advance with the issue unresolved. “If we start the proceedings, we make a ruling with regard to the objections, we proceed to the leading of witnesses, the issue of Mr Semenya’s recusal is then brought in midstream. Where does it leave the commission?” she asked.

Advocate Moroka, appearing for another party, confirmed that while objections had been filed regarding procedural irregularities — specifically a private arrangement between Semenya and “Mr Vani” to lead eight witnesses — no substantive application for recusal had yet been lodged. “We abide [by] your ruling which indicated that somebody else amongst the team would lead the evidence where you are of the view that it may raise issues about conflict,” she said. The objection, she clarified, was procedural and not a challenge to the merits of the inquiry.

The commission’s ruling under Rule 3.1, which vests authority in the commission to determine who leads evidence, was cited repeatedly by objecting parties. “We are agreeing with Mr Van that it is the decision of the commission that must be upheld,” said Moroka, adding that Semenya’s arrangement with Vani exceeded the scope of the commission’s directive.

Other parties, including the Galata family and the Foundation for Human Rights, indicated satisfaction with the commission’s earlier ruling to appoint an alternative evidence leader. A representative for advocate Shaun Abrahams noted that instructions on the recusal issue had not yet been taken but undertook to comply with the commission’s timelines.