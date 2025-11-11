Apeos has arrived: Fujifilm launches next-gen multifunction printers in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fujifilm's Apeos range of multifunction A3 and A4 printers is designed for continuous high-volume use.

Fujifilm has launched its Apeos range of A3 and A4 multifunction printers in SA.

The Apeos portfolio brings together precision engineering, proven reliability, and secure, sustainable design to meet the technical requirements of today’s professional environments.

Engineered for demanding office environments

At the core of Apeos devices are Fujifilm’s Super EA-Eco toner and high resolution LED printheads, delivering market-leading print resolution of 1,200 x 2,400 dpi.

Super EA-Eco toner, developed from more than six decades of Fujifilm expertise in toner science, features one of the smallest particle sizes globally. This allows for sharp reproduction of fine text and thin lines, accurate halftones, and stable gradients.

Combined with the LED printhead, which produces an exceptionally thin beam without mechanical vibration, Apeos printers deliver consistent image stability and precise colour reproduction, critical for maintaining brand integrity and professional presentation standards.

The Apeos range is designed for continuous high-volume use, with efficient paper handling and output that minimises downtime.

Fujifilm's range of sustainable, high-performance Apeos multifunction A4 and A3 printers. (Fujifilm)

In SA, the Apeos lineup includes these series:

C4030 : A4 multifunction printers designed for secure, connected office environments, with advanced operability and integration features.

: A4 multifunction printers designed for secure, connected office environments, with advanced operability and integration features. C3060 : A3 multifunction printers with dependable paper handling, optional scalability for higher paper capacity, and robust performance for everyday use.

: A3 multifunction printers with dependable paper handling, optional scalability for higher paper capacity, and robust performance for everyday use. C7070: A3 devices featuring AI-based predictive maintenance and remote support tools that reduce downtime, plus usage tracking functions to optimise departmental efficiency and cost control.

The Apeos C4030 and C7070 series have undergone rigorous testing by Keypoint Intelligence and have been awarded the Buyers Lab’s “Highly Recommended” rating, validating their reliability and output quality in professional settings.

Security for connected workplaces

Security is a fundamental element of the design of the Apeos multifunction printer range.

The range holds several certifications ensuring it meets stringent global standards for secure document workflows. This includes:

ISO/IEC15408 certification for IT security design and operation;

The BLI Security Seal for device penetration from Keypoint Intelligence; and

ISO/IEC20243 certification, which protects against risks of unauthorised components or counterfeit parts within the supply chain.

Apeos multifunction printers integrate seamlessly with various digital services, supporting hybrid working environments where employees require secure access to documents across multiple locations.

Connectivity options enable smooth document sharing and centralised management while maintaining compliance with data protection requirements.

Sustainable printing systems

Apeos printers are certified as Fujifilm Green Value Products, aligning with the company’s “Green Value” Climate Strategy.

Super EA-Eco toner reduces fusing temperature requirements, cutting energy consumption by up to 54% in glossy mode, while induction heating fusing technology eliminates pre-heating and further reduces power usage.

The devices incorporate recycled plastics and bio-based flame-resistant plastics, contributing to lower environmental impact.

Fujifilm’s environmental initiatives have been recognised globally with an EcoVadis Gold Medal, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability in manufacturing and product design.

This article was sponsored by Fujifilm.