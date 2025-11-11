Ekurhuleni metro suspends deputy police chief Mkhwanazi after damning commission testimony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni metro has suspended its acting head of the police department, Julius Mkhwanazi, after damning allegations of unlawful conduct levelled against him by witnesses at the Madlanga Commission.

“The City of Ekurhuleni confirms that deputy chief of police Mkhwanazi has been placed on suspension, effective November 11. This action comes as the city leadership closely monitors the serious allegations emerging from the ongoing commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system [Madlanga commission],” a metro statement read.

Former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Revo Spies testified before the commission on Tuesday about the systematic failure of discipline procedures in the department, which even allowed convicted criminals — without providing proof of expungement of a criminal record — to serve as police officers.

Spies told the commission that the department under Mkhwanazi’s leadership had criminal elements and allegedly approved tenders with inflated prices, and protected “rogue” police officers.

Spies told the commission Mkhwanazi was implicated in a clean-up of a murder scene involving three police officers and ordered that the body of a murdered civilian be dumped in a dam. Two of the officers implicated in the murder remain in service.

The metro said it suspended Mkhwanazi after recommendations from an internal audit investigation into allegations of misconduct.

“The suspension is an administrative measure intended to safeguard the integrity of the disciplinary process and should not be construed as a finding of guilt. Formal disciplinary proceedings will now follow, in line with applicable labour laws and municipal regulations,” the statement read.

The metro’s city manager, Kagiso Lerutla, said the testimony emerging from the Madlanga commission was both shocking and deeply concerning.

“It points to systemic issues that this administration will not tolerate. We are unequivocally committed to clean governance, accountability and restoring public trust in our municipality,” Lerutla said.

He said the metro would launch an independent internal investigation into “new” allegations of wrongdoing within the EMPD.

“We will act decisively on its findings, without fear or favour.”

Former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Revo Spies took the witness box for a second time on Monday and told the commission about “rogue” police officers under special services headed by Julius Mkhwanazi. (SABC/Screenshot)

In 2023, Mkhwanazi was found to have unlawfully fitted blue lights, reserved for law enforcement officers, to cars belonging to attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mkhwanazi, when probed, produced a memorandum purported to have been signed by senior EMPD officials sealing a working relationship between the department and Matlala’s company.

EMPD head Isaac Mapiyeye told the commission the memorandums were fraudulent.

Spies said he and Mapiyeye could not enforce discipline because Mkhwanazi and the officers had been “highly” protected by former city manager Imogen Mashazi.

He and Mapiyeye had received death threats after advocating that Mkhwanazi be disciplined in 2023, he told the commission.