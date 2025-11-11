SA unemployment falls to 31.9% in third quarter as jobs rise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s official unemployment rate has decreased 1.3 percentage points from 33.2% in the second quarter to 31.9% in the third quarter, thanks to 248,000 jobs that were created during the period.

That pushed the number of employed people to 17.1-million.

The formal, informal and household sectors did the heavy lifting, employing about 12-million, 4-million and 1.1-million people , respectively.

The largest increases in employment were recorded in the construction industry (130,000), followed by the community and social services (116,000) and trade (108,000) sectors.

Industries that were hard hit, however, were manufacturing (62,000), followed by finance (54,000), utilities (30,000) and transport (3,000).

In a media briefing on Tuesday to announce the results of the quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) for the third quarter of 2025, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said there was a decrease of 360,000 in the number of unemployed peopleto 8-million: “Consequently, the labour force decreased by 112,000 (0.4%) between the second and third quarters of 2025.”

Stats SA has changed the name of the “Not Economically Active” population to “Outside the Labour Force” with additional terms on “Potential labour force”.

“Between the second and third quarters of 2025, the number of people outside the labour force rose by 239,000 (1.4%), driven by an increase of 230,000 in the potential labour force and an increase of 8,000 among others outside the labour force,” Maluleke said.

“Within the potential labour force, the number of discouraged job-seekers grew by 36,000 (1.0%), while those in the potential labour force for reasons other than discouragement increased by 130,000 (15.5%), and those that were not available but seeking increased by 64,000, resulting in a total net increase of 230,000 in the potential labour force.”

According to the data, the number of employed people increased in eight provinces between the second and third quarters, with the largest employment gains recorded in the Western Cape (70,000), KwaZulu-Natal (54,000), Gauteng (51,000), North West (42,000) and Limpopo (40,000).

Employment loss was only recorded in the Eastern Cape (53,000) during that period.

The survey showed there were about 10.3-million young people aged 15–24 years in the third quarter of 2025, of which 33.9% were not in employment, nor in education or training.