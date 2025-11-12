Batohi warns IDAC mandate is making ‘certain people unhappy’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi has told parliament’s ad hoc committee on criminal justice infiltration that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) is “clearly making certain people unhappy” by exercising its mandate.

Her disclosure underscored the political and institutional tension surrounding the unit, as MPs concluded their hearings with heated exchanges over infiltration, oversight and systemic weaknesses.

Evidence leader Norman Arendse SC pressed Batohi on the arrest of Crime Intelligence head Nhlanhla Khumalo and whether it had triggered Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s public allegations. Batohi said she could not make that conclusion but acknowledged that “there is certainly unhappiness about the head of Crime Intelligence being arrested”. She added, “There are no turf wars, chair; it is the IDAC exercising its mandate, which clearly made people unhappy.”

Committee chair Soviet Lekganyane questioned whether IDAC’s dual role of investigating and prosecuting was incubating tension with the police. Batohi replied that the model was international best practice and lent itself to efficiency, even if it created friction. She confirmed that an overseeing judge had been appointed to strengthen accountability, though the mechanism was not yet operational.

MK party MP David Skosana invoked the Senzo Meyiwa case and repeated discredited claims of a “rogue unit” within IDAC. Batohi rejected the allegation outright, cautioning against making accusations without evidence. She said, “There is no rogue unit in the IDAC, and if he has any evidence, [I] would really like that evidence.”

MK party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo raised concern about delays in prosecutions, while PA MP Ashley Sauls suggested arrests were being used as a smokescreen to protect drug cartels. Batohi dismissed the claim as “a very, very dangerous allegation”, insisting IDAC was acting on evidence and not political motives.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James pressed Batohi on her request to suspend Gauteng director of public prosecutions (DPP) Andrew Chauke, questioning why President Cyril Ramaphosa acted only two years later. Batohi said she knew the president had sought a further legal opinion but could not explain the delay. She confirmed she would testify at Chauke’s inquiry the following week.

ANC MP Khusela Diko asked about whistleblower protection, with Batohi acknowledging that there was no legislative framework beyond witness protection in court cases. She urged MPs to help strengthen IDAC and accelerate reform.

IFP MP Albert Mncwango questioned Batohi on infiltration at the NPA, citing her earlier remarks. Batohi said she had briefed the justice and constitutional development minister and later Ramaphosa, but “that was about as far as I could take it”. She said she had visited prosecutors nationwide to reinforce that decisions must be based on evidence alone.

As proceedings drew to a close, Batohi asked the committee to reconsider its earlier decision to hold a closed session for disclosure of the prosecutor’s name. She stressed that the investigation was ongoing, the individual concerned was not yet aware they were under scrutiny, and premature disclosure could compromise the process. Members across parties accepted her reasoning, agreeing that the name should not be revealed immediately but urging that the investigation “shouldn’t be very long”.