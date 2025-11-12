Social grants safe, but face increased scrutiny

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The medium‑term budget policy statement (MTBPS) confirms that social protection remains one of the largest components of consolidated expenditure, projected at R318.9bn in 2025/26 and accounting for about 60% of non‑interest spending, underscoring the centrality of grants in the social wage.

The Treasury has signalled a tougher stance on fraud and misrepresentation. The MTBPS notes stricter income verification processes are already eliminating misrepresentation, with R6.7bn in savings built into the 2026 medium‑term expenditure framework. Beneficiary reviews will reduce fraud and errors, strengthening the integrity and sustainability of the grant system.

The social relief of distress (SRD) grant, introduced during the Covid‑19 pandemic, is extended for another year to March 2027. It provides temporary income support to unemployed adults aged 18–59 who do not receive other social grants. Millions have relied on the SRD since 2020 and its continuation reflects both fiscal constraints and the political imperative to protect vulnerable households. The extension comes with stricter beneficiary reviews, including cross‑checks against tax, UIF and population databases.

The MTBPS also highlights the broader grant landscape. Old‑age pensions, child support grants and disability grants still absorb the largest share of social development spending. Allocations within the social wage envelope are protected and adjusted to maintain purchasing power, even as fiscal consolidation proceeds.

Importantly, the MTBPS links the new 3% inflation target to grant policy. Lower inflation reduces the nominal growth of grant baselines, meaning increases in grant values will be smaller in cash terms than under a higher inflation environment.

However, because prices rise more slowly, the real value of grants is better preserved. In practice, this means households will experience steadier purchasing power from social grants, even if annual rand increases appear modest. Treasury notes this adjustment balances fiscal consolidation with social protection, ensuring grants remain sustainable while shielding recipients from the erosion of inflation.

The MTBPS notes efforts to reduce administrative costs and improve efficiency in grant payment systems, including alternative payment mechanisms. At the same time, conditional grant reforms in provinces and municipalities aim to strengthen service delivery in areas such as early childhood development, school nutrition and community welfare.

The cleanup of social grants forms part of the targeted and responsible savings (Tars) initiative, detailed in the MTBPS. Tars identifies underperforming programmes for reductions or closure, freeing resources for legitimate welfare spending.