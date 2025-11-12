WATCH LIVE: Enoch Godongwana to unveil 2025 medium-term budget policy statement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will take to the podium in parliament to deliver the country’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

The statement is more than a fiscal update; it is the government’s signal of how it will steer the economy amid weak growth, heavy debt burdens and high unemployment.

The MTBPS is not just about numbers: it will affect jobs, services, inflation and the cost of living. For markets and international investors, it will form a barometer of fiscal credibility, reform momentum and SA’s ability to improve ratings and restore investor confidence.

