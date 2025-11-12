NewsPREMIUM

WATCH LIVE: Enoch Godongwana to unveil 2025 medium-term budget policy statement

The finance minister gives a crucial update on how the government plans to fund growth

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will take to the podium in parliament to deliver the country’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

The statement is more than a fiscal update; it is the government’s signal of how it will steer the economy amid weak growth, heavy debt burdens and high unemployment.

The MTBPS is not just about numbers: it will affect jobs, services, inflation and the cost of living. For markets and international investors, it will form a barometer of fiscal credibility, reform momentum and SA’s ability to improve ratings and restore investor confidence.

Watch the livestream below:

