China’s Xi Jinping to miss G20 as Li Qiang steps in

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to skip the Group of 20 (G20) leaders summit in Johannesburg and will be replaced by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, as several other global leaders are also expected not to attend the gathering.

Xi last travelled to SA in 2023 during the Brics leaders summit, which was preceded by a state visit in the country.

Li’s attendance continues a recent pattern where the Chinese premier represents the country on key international stages. Since taking office in 2023, he has led China’s delegations to the World Economic Forum in Davos, the East Asia Summit and last year’s G20 meeting in New Delhi.

“At the invitation of the government of the Republic of SA, premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 20th G20 Summit in Johannesburg from November 21-23,″ China’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping are shown at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in this July 2018 file photo. (Kopano Tlape/GCIS)

Only the presidents of Argentina and the US have publicly pulled out of attending in person, while Russia has indicated it will be represented by a senior diplomat rather than the president.

Those adjustments narrow the field of sitting heads of state who will attend the leaders summit, but leave a core of major emerging-market leaders, including India and Brazil, in attendance to shape the outcomes of the event.

“SA has successfully concluded meetings of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, brokering critical consensus for the continent’s development. We have successfully hosted 130 of the 132 preparatory meetings, all of which proceeded smoothly in a secure environment and without any safety or security incidents.

“The fourth sherpa meeting, the social summit and leaders’ summit will conclude SA’s calendar of meetings,” minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters on Thursday.

“Comprehensive safety and security plans for the leaders’ summit are being managed and co-ordinated through relevant national and provincial government departments as well as agencies. These institutions are all involved in safety planning, ensuring heightened security at points of entry, hotels, venues, robust security and emergency services at all nodal points.”

