Ekurhuleni metro managers ‘hell-bent’ on protecting Mkhwanazi, witness says

Former Ekurhuleni metro city manager Imogen Mashazi is in the spotlight for her alleged role in protecting EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Former city manager Imogen Mashazi and her management team were “hell-bent” on protecting suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi after he was accused of unlawfully fitting blue lights to vehicles belonging to attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s security company, a witness told the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

Xolani Nciza, the metro’s former divisional employee relations director, said Mashazi and other senior management went so far as to change labour relations reporting rules to shield Mkhwanazi.

Nciza told the commission he held an emergency meeting with Mashazi, the metro’s human resources head Linda Gxasheka and legal head Kemi Behari on August 21, 2023 after a whistleblower sent an email to News24 alleging that Mkhwanazi was being protected from disciplinary action.

He told the commission the project to protect Mkhwanazi was led by Mashazi.

Nciza said he was questioned about the leak of Mkhwanazi’s charge sheet to the media after he appointed attorneys to probe Mkhwanazi’s case.

He described the meeting with Mashazi as “hostile” and said that his department was accused of being the weak link.

“I was questioned about my authority and power to appoint attorneys to investigate [allegations about Mkhwanazi]. I answered that it was the directive of the labour relations and that it had been in effect for more than two decades.”

Nciza said Mashazi was unhappy and said his power to appoint attorneys “should change”. Gxasheka responded that she would change that and effectively strip Nciza of the power to appoint attorneys.

Nciza said Mashazi told him he could not discipline Mkhwanazi because he was a senior employee.

At the time, Mkhwanazi held the rank of brigadier and headed the EMPD special services division. He was promoted to the position of deputy police chief, allegedly by Mashazi, in December 2023.

“I have disciplined people who are more senior than Julius, but I was told it was wrong,” Nciza said.

“I was shaken by the emerging pattern of interference in this matter. I have served under five city managers, and none of them interfered in labour relations matters. From 2016 to 2021, Mashazi never interfered [in matters]. She would sign the appointments of attorneys. [This] was the first interference,” Nciza said.

“For the first time, senior management was hell-bent on protecting the employee [Mkhwanazi]. They acted as if they were the shop stewards of the employee.”

He said the labour reporting rules were changed for cases set for investigation to be reported to Behari before a probe.

Nciza said Gxasheka and Behari interfered with the disciplinary hearing of Mkhwanazi and did not follow the law in their conduct.

In a letter on August 22, 2023, Nciza challenged the senior managers. “Since when does the HOD [head of department] HR [Gxasheka] stop the serving of a charge sheet to an employee?” he wrote.

“Why was this done with this specific case [Mkhwanazi]? Where in the prescript of the municipality does the HOD HR have the authority to stop the disciplinary process from proceeding? If there is no legal prescript giving the two officials [Behari and Gxasheka] the authority to interfere and in fact stop disciplinary proceedings against an employee even after a prosecutor had determined the existence of probable cause for the institution of a disciplinary hearing, what steps is the accounting officer going to take to handle the blatant misconduct of the said senior managers?”

Nciza said Behari found there was no case against Mkhwanazi.

The commission has also heard from other witnesses that Mkhwanazi was allegedly protected by Mashazi, Gxasheka and Behari.

Nciza said he was suspended two weeks after the August meeting.

Former EMPD deputy chief Revo Spies told the commission earlier this week about the systematic failure of disciplinary procedures in the department on matters related to Mkhwanazi and other officers under his command.

The Madlanga commission is investigating systematic weaknesses and allegations of criminal infiltration of the security and justice cluster, including the EMPD.

The hearings continue.