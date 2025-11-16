MPs challenge Treasury over ‘success’ claims in medium-term budget

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MPs at a joint sitting of parliament’s finance and appropriations committees pushed back against Treasury’s medium-term budget policy statement, arguing it cannot be considered a success while unemployment remains high, growth weak and the future of social grants uncertain.

Members demanded clearer commitments on job creation and the social relief of distress grant, warning that fiscal consolidation alone would not address the country’s pressing social and economic challenges.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told the committees the medium-term budget was “largely a compass which says what the envelope is and therefore what you must expect in February”.

He explained that three categories of adjustment estimates were before the House: disaster allocations for provinces, formalisation of earlier appropriations to education and health, and nonrecurring expenditure enabled by stronger revenue performance.

He said the statement was not a budget in itself but a guide to the fiscal envelope.

READ IN FULL | Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement

National Treasury director‑general Duncan Pieterse confirmed that debt was projected to stabilise at 77.9% of GDP in 2025/26, with the deficit narrowing to 2.9% by 2028/29.

“We have already identified R6.7bn in savings over the next three years and will continue to announce further scaling down of programmes and closures with subsequent budgets,” he said.

Gross tax revenue is expected to exceed the February estimate by R19.7bn, driven by stronger VAT, corporate and dividend tax collections.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter added: “Sars is committed to supporting these objectives by focusing on robust revenue collection, improved compliance and trade facilitation through consistent effort, operational excellence and innovation.”

By September, Sars had collected R18bn more than anticipated, reflecting stronger household consumption and corporate tax receipts.

Members pressed the Treasury on the consultation process about the new 3% inflation target, asking whether organised labour and social partners had been adequately engaged.

Others expressed scepticism about growth forecasts, citing past revisions, and asked whether debt stabilisation was genuinely being achieved.

The future of the social relief of distress grant was raised repeatedly, with MPs warning of fiscal and social consequences if uncertainty persisted, even as the minister confirmed its extension to March 2027.

Concerns were also voiced about scaling down the public transport network grant amid poor service delivery and about municipal financial distress, with calls for stronger oversight of equitable share allocations.

