SA oranges regain edge in US market after tariff cut

SA’s agricultural sector has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order allowing a range of food products to be exempt from his punitive tariff regime.

The Trump administration said the goods, including oranges, bananas, mangoes, coconuts, avocados and tomatoes, could not be produced in sufficient quantities domestically.

The global decision saw Trump exempting most SA citrus and tropical fruits from the recent 30% import tariffs, with the executive order issued on Friday providing much-needed relief to SA’s agriculture industry.

Other products like table grapes and wine remain subject to tariffs, while some poultry and pork imports are open but subject to biosecurity rules.

The Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) said the new tariff exemption would make SA oranges competitive in the US market. It said the 30% tariff came into effect only in August, towards the end of SA’s 2025 season, and therefore had a “limited impact on citrus exports to the US, especially because growers were able to increase and fast-track shipments to the US before the tariff deadline”.

CGA CEO Boitshoko Ntshabele said: “SA has been a partner to the US in citrus supply for many years. In their summer, when their own growers are out of season, we supply them with quality citrus. This keeps consumers in the category, ensuring stability and access to affordable imported fruit.”

There was a marked appetite for SA citrus in the US. Since 2017, citrus exports to the US from SA almost doubled. In the past season, the country shipped 4.3-million 15kg cartons of oranges there.

The CGA said even though the 2025 season had concluded, the new exemption was great news for the 2026 season, which starts in about April 2026.

The exemption, the CGA said, once again made SA oranges competitive in the US market, which holds opportunities for increased exports and local job creation.

“Supply steadiness is not a luxury; it is a vital hedge against volatility for the American citrus industry and an example of how global trade benefits everyday American consumers,” said CGA chair and citrus grower Gerrit van der Merwe.

“This announcement takes some pressure off our community. There will be some big smiles on the farm come Monday morning. We have been deeply concerned about the future of our valley for many months.”

Ntshabele said: “As is understood, mandarin [soft citrus] varieties are, however, not exempt from tariffs. Our mandarins are popular in the US. The US should consider extending the current exemption to include mandarins and other citrus varieties, because they share similar market dynamics and supply chain vulnerabilities.

“We hope the trade negotiations currently taking place between SA and the US will take the immense value of all SA citrus varieties to the American consumer into account.”