Brown Mogotsi to face Madlanga commission over ANC funds

Brown Mogotsi, the alleged middleman between suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and alleged crime cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, is expected to take the hot seat at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed to Business Day sister publication the Sowetan that Mogotsi will take the stand.

Mogotsi is alleged to have sourced R500,000 from Matlala for flights and accommodation for eight ANC members to attend a fundraising gala dinner ahead of the party’s January 8 event in Cape Town this year. For his efforts, Matlala allegedly got classified police information from Mogotsi.

In a recording that was previously played at the Madlanga commission, a voice said to be that of Matlala could be heard saying the money was paid in support of Mchunu’s presidential ambitions.

Earlier this month Mogotsi was allegedly involved in a shooting incident in Vosloorus where his car was shot at several times. He escaped unharmed.

Sowetan