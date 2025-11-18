Nasrec and FNB Stadium face ‘hard lockdown’ for G20 summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Areas around Nasrec and the FNB Stadium will be locked down for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Police and security officials will enforce a “hard lockdown” in the vicinity of the FNB Stadium and Nasrec from Friday as the government prepares to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The tight security measures will remain in place until Monday.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) co-chair Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said only people with valid accreditation will be allowed in and around the summit venues.

Vehicles entering the area will be thoroughly inspected. Law enforcement authorities, including the SA Police Service, the Johannesburg metro police and the Ekurhuleni metro police, will conduct increased roadblocks, vehicle checks and patrols on foot and by air, Mosikili said.

Traffic disruptions are expected on several important routes, including parts of the N1, N12, R21, N3, R24 and the M1.

Roads will be temporarily closed for the passage of official convoys, with access restored once convoys have passed. The Road Traffic Management Corporation and local metro police have urged motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to plan accordingly.

Mosikili said the security measures came after a successful year of policing 20 G20 ministerial and sherpa meetings across the country, all of which occurred without incident.

“We are confident that just like other major events such as the 2010 World Cup and the 2023 Brics Summit, this summit will take place in a safe, secure and peaceful environment,” Mosikili said.

Security operations during the summit will be guided by five principles:

intelligence gathering;

high-visibility policing;

law enforcement response;

reactive detection case management; and

public awareness and communication.

The defence force will be on standby to support the police if required.

Authorities have warned that any attempt to bypass security measures or use fraudulent accreditation will be met with the full force of the law. Accredited media and officials are advised that cards are non-transferable and lost cards must be reported immediately.

In addition, the Civil Aviation Authority has an official notice, known as a Notam, restricting airspace within 20 nautical miles and 35,000 feet above the summit venues from November 22-23. Unauthorised drones or piloted aircraft will not be permitted, and violators will face legal action.

Natjoints has designated areas around Nasrec for lawful protests or demonstrations, urging residents and interest groups to exercise their rights within the confines of the law.

“We call on everyone to welcome our visitors in the spirit of ubuntu and co-operate with law enforcement to ensure the successful hosting of this prestigious summit,” said Mosikili.

