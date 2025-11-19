De Haas alleges misconduct in SAPS

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mary de Haas testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers, Cape Town, on November 18 2025. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH

Mary de Haas told parliament’s ad hoc committee that she believes national police commissioner Fannie Masemola may have perjured himself in evidence to the National Assembly and alleged that KwaZulu‑Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi “interrupted the arrest of a drug dealer”, placing the conduct of senior leadership of the police at the centre of the inquiry.

Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane cautioned that the committee could not accept a perjury claim without supporting evidence, and the allegation was not sustained in the record.

De Haas repeated long‑standing operational criticisms of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), saying she had engaged with Mkhwanazi and others and could not reconcile why an Operational Response Services officer was placed over detective functions. “I still don’t understand why an operational response officer is in charge of the PKTT,” she told MPs. She argued the team lacked senior detective capacity, took on matters outside a political‑killings remit and engaged in practices she had documented in affidavits and correspondence to parliament and the police, including phone seizures without warrants and coercive methods during investigations.

Evidence leader Norman Arendse stated that Brig, now Gen, Dumisani Khumalo “is still the manager of the PKTT”. De Haas reiterated that Khumalo was not a trained detective and questioned his suitability to lead a team of more than 100 officers. ActionSA MP Dereleen James responded that Khumalo had been deployed in his capacity as head of Crime Intelligence and said suggestions of dual positions or dual remuneration were misleading. De Haas maintained that he did exercise both functions and added that the only officer mentioned to her as “giving instructions” in PKTT matters was Khumalo.

On case‑handling language, De Haas corrected her own phrasing. She acknowledged that saying the PKTT “withdrew cases” was “badly phrased” and accepted that only prosecutors withdraw charges, but she maintained that the team’s actions affected outcomes and detective morale. She further withdrew a description of a murder victim as a “prominent Ramaphosa supporter” after the chair noted the family had not had closure, saying she referenced it only because the president visited the family and would have been sympathetic to calls for a special team.

Members interrogated whether De Haas’ letter of October 31 influenced the ministerial directive of December 31 to “disband immediately” the PKTT. ANC MP Xola Nqola juxtaposed similar terminology and referred to minister Senzo Mchunu’s sworn statement describing the team as “irregularly constituted”, asking if her submission precipitated the decision.

De Haas said she could not account for ministerial actions, emphasised that she “requested” rather than “instructed” the minister, and argued that the disbandment was rational on grounds of cost and mandate drift. She noted brief contact with adviser Vusi Pikoli and said she had written to parliament and the police about device seizures and arrests she considered outside mandate, often without response.

Her mandate critique prompted further legal and administrative questions. MPs asked which laws were violated and how the PKTT was “irregular”. De Haas said the team lacked senior detectives, was concentrated at scale in one province and took over dockets beyond political killings, including common assault and fraud matters. She said intelligence was integral to investigations but “you don’t have to be a task team”, and questioned National Intervention Unit (NIU) deployments alongside detectives. She added that experienced provincial detectives had made breakthroughs before dockets were removed.

EFF MP Leigh‑Ann Mathys asked whether anybody had advised De Haas on the letter to Mchunu. De Haas replied that she had written it herself and had not been guided by anyone. Mathys pressed further on whether it was appropriate for the minister to act on her complaint without engaging her directly. De Haas said she was not the only one who had complained, but conceded she could not evaluate the minister’s decision because she had never discussed it with him.

MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe challenged De Haas on her credibility, asking when she last leaked information to the media. De Haas responded that she did not disclose confidential information. Shongwe also asked whether she thought Mchunu was corrupt. De Haas answered: “I start with the assumption that almost everyone in politics is corrupt until proven otherwise.”

Shongwe questioned her assessment of Mkhwanazi, noting she had described him as “not a good police officer”. De Haas replied that her criticism was based on his actions, including interrupting the arrest of a drug dealer, and that he did not act in the best interests of his officers.

James disputed the claim and said De Haas was misleading the House. Members requested occurrence‑book and automatic vehicle locaiton (AVL) logs and any docket references to test the allegation. De Haas declined to name sources in open session and said she had telephonically engaged Khumalo on related matters.

The committee set out the documentary evidence required to adjudicate the claims:

Appointment and deployment letters for Khumalo;

Personnel and payroll records clarifying any overlapping roles;

Line‑management and reporting memoranda;

Occurrence‑book and AVL logs for the alleged interrupted arrest;

Warrants and records for device seizures;

Internal memoranda on PKTT case selection and expenditure;

Ballistics or custody records indicating handling outside normal detective processes; and

An official case‑performance list, including arrests, indictments, convictions and sentences.

Members also asked for precise dates of rank appointments and qualifications for Khumalo and for a comprehensive list of PKTT convictions. De Haas said she did not know how many convictions had resulted.

Cedrick Nkabinde has been recalled to the committee after discrepancies in his testimony and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is scheduled to appear next week in Pretoria.