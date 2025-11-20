Tshwane engages labour over R1.6bn wage payment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Tshwane is scrambling to find nearly R2bn after it elected not to appeal against a ruling by the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (Salgbc) that it should abide by a 3.5% wage agreement it reached with labour in 2021/22.

It was hoped the money would come from the metro’s revenue collection and debt collected from government departments and state institutions.

The Salgbc dismissed Tshwane’s application to be exempt from implementing the pay deal, ruling recently that the metro had to comply with the wage agreement and effect the necessary adjustments and payments, “including all back pay, within six months of the award [or ruling]”.

Tshwane deputy mayor and finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Eugene Modise said the municipality would not appeal against the ruling. “We respect the outcome of the process and remain committed to upholding the principles of collective bargaining, good governance and labour stability. In the light of this, the city will engage constructively with organised labour unions to explore practical, convenient and sustainable modalities for implementing the award,” he said.

“These engagements will seek to ensure that the implementation process is both compliant and considerate of the city’s financial realities, while prioritising fairness and service delivery will not be compromised. This administration firmly believes that our employees are the backbone of effective service delivery, and we therefore prioritise their well-being, development and and fair treatment.”

Speaking to Business Day on Thursday, Modise said implementing the wage agreement would cost “about R1.6bn depending on the amount of time to make the payment, which is dependent on the agreement of the payment plan endorsed by labour and the city”.

When asked where the money would come from, Modise said: “Revenue collection, and in the main the debt from government departments and institutions (province and national).”

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink could not immediately be reached for comment.

Speaking to Business Day on Thursday, SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) Tshwane regional secretary, Donald Monakisi, said: “The engagements with the metro are ongoing. We are currently discussing different modalities on how the wage agreement should be implemented, and we have six months to do that, according to the ruling.”

Monakisi said the metro had “confirmed that it will cost R1.55bn to implement the wage agreement. That is why we are discussing different scenarios on how to fund the wage agreement”.

This week Samwu threw its weight behind a benchmarking agreement that could see the City of Johannesburg forking out more than R10bn to align staff salaries with those of employees in other metropolitan municipalities.

It lashed out at the DA for being opposed to a deal in which the municipality has committed to pay a minimum of R1.2bn, up to a maximum of R2bn, by March 2026; a minimum of R5bn, up to a maximum of R6bn by July 2026; and a payment of R4.1bn by July 2027.

Salgbc’s Tshwane ruling marked the second time the city failed in its attempt to be exempt from implementing the 3.5% wage deal. It came five months after acting labour court judge Sean Snyman’s ruling on Tshwane’s wage exemption applications regarding the 3.5% wage increase for 2021 and a 5.4% pay hike for 2023.

For the 2021 wage agreement, Snyman had ruled the metro’s exemption application needed to be heard again before another exemption panellist was appointed by the bargaining council.

Regarding the 2023 wage deal, the acting judge said the capital city had to be granted exemption from implementing the pay deal. Samwu said it was appealing against that specific part of the ruling at the labour appeal court.

Samwu, the biggest union in the local government sector, representing 160,000 of the country’s estimated 350,000 municipal workers, ended its four-month illegal work stoppage in Tshwane in November 2024, during which municipal property such as garbage trucks and other infrastructure, was vandalised and destroyed.

Samwu members were demanding the metro implement the 5.4% wage increase, but the city, which had refused to negotiate with the union, had argued it did not have the R600m required for the agreement and unsuccessfully applied to the council for an exemption. It then approached the labour court, which called for a rehearing.