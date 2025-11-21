The power of partnerships in Africa’s cross-border payment revolution

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Africa’s financial story is entering its most exciting chapter yet. What was once portrayed as a battle — fintech startups versus traditional banks, local innovators against global networks — is now transforming into a powerful alliance. Collaboration is driving progress, unlocking opportunities that competition alone could never achieve.

At the launch of FNB’s Globba, a cross-border payment solution developed in partnership with Mastercard and aligned with SA’s payments-policy agenda, speakers highlighted that about $100bn flows into Africa every year, more than the continent attracts in foreign direct investment. It’s a powerful reminder that remittances are not just transactions, but lifelines for millions of families.

Globba marks a new chapter for Africa’s financial infrastructure. It demonstrates how partnership, not rivalry, can drive inclusion by creating a payments system that is faster, safer and designed for everyone.

Gabriel Swanepoel, Mastercard’s country manager for Southern Africa, said the partnership combined FNB’s local expertise with Mastercard’s global network to make cross-border payments more secure, transparent and efficient.

Innovation that expands access

Globba allows FNB customers to send money to more than 140 countries with near real-time delivery and transparent pricing, starting from about R30. Recipients can receive funds through bank accounts, mobile wallets or cash-pickup points, recognising that inclusion in Africa requires both digital and physical options.

All transactions take place within the FNB app or online banking, removing the friction of external platforms and third parties. FNB provides trusted local infrastructure and reach, while Mastercard contributes the global network and technology that make payments flow smoothly across borders. Together, the partnership supports efforts to move remittances from informal to formal channels, making the process seamless, affordable and secure.

Former South African Reserve Bank National Payment System department head Tim Masela noted that when banks, fintechs and regulators worked together, money flows could shift from informal routes to safer, trusted systems that benefitted everyone.

Cross-border payments remain vital for millions of African households and small businesses, yet they have long been slowed by high costs, exchange-rate uncertainty and delivery delays. By bringing together Mastercard’s global payment network with FNB’s local systems, Globba addresses these challenges directly, improving speed, predictability and access.

Onur Kursun, Mastercard’s executive vice president for commercial and new payment flows across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said access to financial services should be seen as a basic part of life, like electricity or water, because it allowed people to participate fully in the modern economy.

From innovation to policy and partnership

Globba supports the G20 Roadmap for Enhancing Cross-Border Payments, which calls for faster, cheaper and more transparent transfers. It also aligns with SA’s Vision 2030 Plus, which promotes efficiency, security and regional integration.

At the Globba launch, speakers emphasised that good regulation should protect consumers while encouraging innovation. Globba reflects that balance, with built-in compliance and monitoring systems that keep customers safe without complicating their experience.

Masela said this approach supported the country’s broader goal of ensuring innovation remained inclusive and connected.

The collaboration also reflects a broader shift in financial services. Fintech headlines have long focused on disruption, but the next wave is about ecosystems; partnerships where banks bring scale and trust, global networks provide reach, and fintechs add agility and creativity.

FNB’s multi-rail strategy, which includes other services alongside Globba, shows that inclusion means choice, not competition between products.

Technology with a human purpose

Behind every payment is a personal story: a parent sending money home, a student helping family or a small business paying suppliers.

Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB Personal Segment, said Globba was redefining access and opportunity by proving that technology could be human-centred as well as digital. By focusing on affordability, flexibility and transparency, FNB is designing solutions that respond to people’s real needs.

If the 2010s were defined by stand-alone fintechs, the 2020s then belong to strategic partnerships built on shared systems and trust. Deeper collaboration between banks, networks and fintechs will drive faster innovation and help regulatory systems evolve at the same pace.

For SA, this positions the country as a continental leader in shaping payment systems that meet both global and local goals.

Richard Porter, CEO of FNB Foreign Exchange, said Globba was inspired by everyday realities, from students studying abroad to workers supporting families back home, and by the need to make those payments easier and more affordable.

The takeaway

Globba is more than a new way to send money. It is proof that collaboration, not competition, will define Africa’s next era of financial inclusion.

When the future of payments is built together, everyone moves forward.

This article was sponsored by Mastercard.