Ramaphosa warns G20 of developing nations debt crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a plenary session on the opening day of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa closed the G20 leaders summit on Sunday with a forceful warning of the spiralling debt burden engulfing developing economies.

He told summit leaders the debt burden had become one of the biggest threats to global stability and support was needed for countries at risk of default.

Ramaphosa said the world was at an “inflection point” as debt servicing costs outpaced economic growth in dozens of low- and middle-income nations, undermining efforts to meet the UN’s sustainable development goals.

“This year, we recognised the growing debt burden faced by many developing economies as a major obstacle to achieving the SDGs,” he told leaders.

“Together, we must create a virtuous cycle of reduced debt, higher public investment and more rapid, inclusive growth.”

The G20’s leaders’ declaration, secured despite geopolitical divisions that have derailed consensus at other global forums, commits members to extend support to vulnerable economies confronting debt distress, including enhanced restructuring frameworks and a push for multilateral development banks to scale up concessional finance.

Ramaphosa framed debt relief not as an act of charity but as a prerequisite for global economic stability. Many African countries now spend more on interest payments than on health or education, a trend which he said undermines long-term development and widens inequality.

“The greatest opportunity for prosperity in the 21st century lies in Africa...But harnessing that opportunity requires policy space and that starts with addressing the debt overhang.”

The president linked the issue directly to climate action, arguing that emerging markets cannot meet the demands of a low-carbon transition while trapped in a cycle of unsustainable borrowing.

The declaration pledges to improve the quality and quantity of climate finance available to developing countries, and to strengthen multilateral development bank (MDBs) so they can take on more risk and crowd in private capital.

He said that without meaningful debt restructuring, energy-transition programmes, including South Africa’s own Just Energy Transition Partnership, will stall.

Pretoria pushed the bloc to confront what it sees as the structural inequities in the global financial system. Ramaphosa called for reforms that would allow developing countries to access emergency liquidity more easily and at lower cost, and urged G20 members to back expanded post-disaster reconstruction finance as climate-driven catastrophes erode fiscal buffers.

“This summit has taken place at a crucial time, as calls around the world grow louder for progress on the imperatives of our time, to end poverty in all its forms, to reduce inequality within and amongst countries, and to take urgent action to combat climate change.”

“More than that, it reaffirms our renewed commitment to multi-lateral cooperation and our recognition that our shared goals outweigh our differences.”

The focus on debt was part of SA’s broader effort to place Africa and the wider Global South at the heart of the G20’s agenda.

Ramaphosa said hosting the summit on African soil for the first time underscored the continent’s rising economic weight but also the urgency of removing barriers that restrict investment and suppress growth.

“We have laid the foundation of solidarity; now we must build the walls of justice and the roof of prosperity,” he said.

“Through collective action, we can confront and overcome the world’s challenges and ensure that no one is left behind.”

