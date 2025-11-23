White House says South Africa undermines G20’s founding principles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Washington — The White House on Saturday said South Africa was refusing to facilitate a smooth transition of its presidency of the Group of 20 major economies to the US, after the G20 issued a declaration on climate change over US objections.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had pushed to issue a G20 leaders’ declaration addressing the climate crisis and other global challenges “despite consistent and robust US objections”.

She said US President Donald Trump looked forward to “restoring legitimacy to the G20 in the US’s 2026 host year”.

Reuters

