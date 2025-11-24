SA launches portal to restore citizenship to expats

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of home affairs has launched a dedicated portal to assist South Africans abroad who are unconstitutionally stripped of their citizenship.

The launch — a further step in the digital transformation of the department’s processes — comes in the wake of a Constitutional Court judgment in May which declared a section of the South African Citizenship Act unconstitutional insofar as it automatically stripped South Africans of their citizenship if they acquired another nationality without the prior permission of the home affairs minister.

The judgment, which took immediate effect, confirmed an earlier Supreme Court of Appeal ruling and restored South African citizenship to all individuals who had lost it under this provision since October 6 1995. The court held that stripping citizens of their nationality without sufficient cause was unconstitutional and ruled that affected individuals were now deemed never to have lost their citizenship.

To administratively process the outcome of the court ruling, the department has developed a “citizenship reinstatement portal” to help South Africans, particularly those living abroad, verify and confirm their status and, where necessary, complete remaining steps for the department to administratively process their citizenship.

“This platform marks another milestone in our mission to modernise home affairs services and ensure that all South Africans, regardless of where they live, have efficient access to dignified services,” home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said in a statement.

“The Constitutional Court judgment ended decades of uncertainty for thousands of South Africans abroad. The new portal ensures that the restoration of their rights is supported by an accessible and secure digital process.”

The statement noted the portal provided secure digital authentication, advanced document and biometric verification, integration with the national population register and a user-friendly interface to track the application progress.

South Africans abroad can begin the process by visiting home affairs’ website.

“If citizenship remains valid, users will be notified immediately. If it was previously revoked under the now invalidated section 6(1)(a), the portal will guide applicants through a simple process to confirm their details and submit their reinstatement.”