‘Science is for everyone’: Henkel SA sparks the curiosity of little researchers from Katlehong

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From little lab coats to big dreams: Henkel SA’s ‘Researchers’ World’ initiative aims to inspire an early passion for science in children from underserved communities.

Henkel SA, the local arm of the German multinational chemical and consumer goods company, proudly hosted its first-ever Forscherwelt initiative, introducing 50 children from the Tamaho Early Childhood Development Centre to the wonders of science through playful, hands-on discovery.

The event was delivered in collaboration with Play Africa, Johannesburg’s pioneering children’s museum, marking a new milestone in Henkel’s commitment to education and community empowerment in Africa.

Forscherwelt, German for “Researchers’ World”, is Henkel’s global STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) initiative designed to help children “be like researchers”. Through engaging experiments, children learn scientific principles in areas linked to Henkel’s expertise: adhesives, personal care, sustainability, and cleaning technologies.

Since its launch in 2011, Forscherwelt has grown from a small programme at Henkel’s German headquarters into a global movement that has reached more than 115,000 children across Europe, Asia, North and South America, and now SA.

By bringing Forscherwelt to SA, Henkel is expanding the initiative’s international footprint and rooting it within long-standing community partnerships.

Henkel SA's Stefano Boselli and children from the Tamaho Early Childhood Development Centre try a fun, hands-on science experiment at Play Africa in Johannesburg. (Henkel SA)

At the Johannesburg event, children from Tamaho, aged 5 to 6, donned lab coats and engaged in simple, age-appropriate experiments exploring everyday science concepts such as mixing, bonding and recycling. The sessions were designed to build curiosity, critical thinking and confidence inspiring an early passion for science.

The children also had the opportunity to engage in arts and crafts. The little researchers explored textures and nature by turning everyday materials into masterpieces, nurturing creativity through collage-making.

“Seeing the spark in a child’s eyes when they realise they can ask questions, test ideas and discover answers in the world of science — that is the true purpose of Forscherwelt,” says Stefano Boselli, head of Consumers & Craftsmen Adhesives at Henkel SA.

“Through this programme, we want to nurture curiosity and show that science is for everyone, starting from the youngest learners. Our vision at Henkel is to empower the next generation of leaders and innovators. By collaborating with Tamaho and Play Africa, we are creating spaces where science becomes a source of joy and confidence.”

Seeing the spark in a child’s eyes when they realise they can ask questions, test ideas and discover answers in the world of science that is the true purpose of Forscherwelt — Stefano Boselli of Henkel SA

To deliver the programme, Henkel partnered with Play Africa, Southern Africa’s first children’s museum based at Constitution Hill.

Play Africa is recognised as a leader in play-based, inclusive education, offering children opportunities to explore science, art, and innovation in a joyful environment.

The museum’s expertise in designing hands-on learning experiences helped ensure that the Forscherwelt pilot was engaging, age-appropriate, and impactful.

Founded in 2008 with Henkel’s support, the Tamaho Early Childhood Development Centre provides quality preschool education and care for children from Katlehong’s Mandela Section community.

Today, it supports more than 120 learners, with plans to expand further. Henkel has invested in Tamaho’s infrastructure, teacher salaries, and educational enrichment, positioning the centre as a hub of opportunity and upliftment for young learners.

Hosting a Forscherwelt event for Tamaho is a natural extension of Henkel’s commitment to strengthening education at the foundational level, equipping children not only with skills, but with the belief that their ideas and curiosity matter.

Henkel SA partnered with Joburg’s pioneering children’s museum, Play Africa, to host its first ‘Researchers’ World’ initiative for young learners from the Tamaho Early Childhood Development Centre. (Henkel SA)

“Play Africa deeply values transformative partnerships like this that help bridge STEM equity gaps in SA and build children’s confidence to be curious and explore the world around them,” says Mfanafuthi Mbongwe, MD of Play Africa.

“It’s inspiring to see how, through fun, play-based learning experiences, children can relate to science using everyday materials and begin to imagine themselves in STEM careers.

“Seeing their excitement and curiosity as they engaged with the experiments reminded us why initiatives like Henkel’s Forscherwelt are so important. They bring meaningful, high-quality learning opportunities to children who might not otherwise have access to such experiences, and that truly aligns with Play Africa’s mission.”

Henkel SA plans to expand Forscherwelt through additional sessions, training educators in its teaching methodology, and exploring mobile versions of the programme to reach more underserved communities.

This first event signals Henkel’s intent to not only invest in immediate community needs but to build long-term pathways for education, innovation, and social transformation.

For more information, visit the Researchers’ World website. Follow @Henkel on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

This article was sponsored by Henkel SA.