Treasury warns against tax hikes on wealthy, urges focus on closing loopholes

Instead of raising taxes on the wealthy, more focus should be placed on closing the loopholes that high-net-worth individuals use to avoid paying tax, a National Treasury official told MPs on Friday.

Civil society organisations again used their presentations on the budget and the medium-term budget policy statement to call for various tax increases, including a wealth tax, to reduce the yawning income inequality in the country and provide more revenue for social services for the poor.

Among the proposals made in presentations on the medium-term budget were an increase in the corporate tax rate, the introduction of a net wealth tax on high-net-worth individuals, an increase in personal income tax on high-income earners, increases in inheritance and estate taxes, the reduction or elimination of tax breaks for high-net-worth individuals, the closure of tax loopholes and the removal of medical tax credits.

The presentations were made during the public hearings on the latest medium-term budgetheld by parliament’s two finance committees, and the Treasury gave its response on Friday to the comments made.

Treasury deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy Chris Axelson said there was a need to be cautious about the calls for higher taxes on the wealthy.

“We don’t think it is the best course of action to continue increasing these rates as we did in previous years. We would much rather get additional revenue from improvements at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and closing down mechanisms that high net worth individuals could potentially use to not pay the taxes that are due,” he said.

Axelson referred to tax estimates for the 2025/26 fiscal year to demonstrate how progressive South Africa’s tax regime was.

Of the 7.9-million individual taxpayers who were estimated to pay R793bn in taxes this year, 13% of the total tax take, or R104bn, would be paid by 5.6% (444,339) of taxpayers earning R750,000-R1m a year; R121bn (15.2%) would be paid by the 318,582 (4%) taxpayers earning R1m-R1.5m; and R256bn (32.3%) would be paid by those earning R1.5m and over (2.7%).

This meant that 60.5% of the estimated tax revenue from individual taxpayers would be derived from the top 12.3% (978,140 taxpayers).

Axelson also noted that South Africa levied capital gains tax, as well as taxes on wealth through estate duty, donations tax, transfer duty and securities transfer tax.

“The total annual tax revenue collected from these national taxes on wealth (excluding local property taxes) contribute 1.15% to total tax revenue, comparing favourably to the [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] average of 0.5% for similar taxes,” Axelson said.

He pointed out that South Africa was in the top five globally in terms of how much personal income tax was paid as a share of GDP. It had one of the world’s highest top personal income tax rates, far higher than those in developing countries, and comparable with those in developed economies.

There had been large increases in the rates on estate duties, transfer duties, capital gains tax and dividends tax.

“The fiscal system as a whole is highly progressive — particularly direct taxes. Revenue generated supports low-income and vulnerable households in particular, with about 60% of noninterest spending directed towards the social wage over the next three years.”

However, critics were dissatisfied with Axelson’s response, saying the progressivity of South Africa’s tax system had to be assessed based on South African society being the world’s most unequal.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced in the May budget that R20bn in tax increases for 2026/27 would be considered if revenue collection fell substantially short of projections.

Sars has been allocated R7.5bn over the next three years to recover outstanding debt and invest in new technology, data science and artificial intelligence.

Axelson said the hope was that tax compliance and tax administration could be improved. “This is a far superior method of increasing revenue in our perspective than increasing tax rates.”