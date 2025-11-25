RAF CEO faces criminal charges after snubbing committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo failed to appear before Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday despite being summoned, raising the prospect of him facing criminal charges.

Letsoalo’s lawyers had said on Monday that he would snub the committee, which is investigating governance failures at the RAF, citing legal objections to the committee’s authority.

Letsoalo was scheduled to testify before the committee on Tuesday and Wednesday. Members have indicated they intend to proceed with criminal charges should he fail to attend Wednesday’s proceedings.

Sheriffs of the High Court attempted to serve him the summons at two addresses provided, but one was unoccupied and the other yielded no response.

The summons was subsequently transmitted via email, SMS and published on parliament’s official platforms.

Given the magnitude of governance failures at the RAF, what message does this non‑appearance send to parliament, the public and claimants whose lives have been affected? — Helen Neale‑May, ANC MP

In a message to parliament’s legal adviser, Letsoalo said: “Kindly refrain from harassing me. My lawyers have sent a letter to parliament. Also, stop this nonsense that I have gone into hiding.”

His legal representatives argued that Scopa lacked jurisdiction, citing Rule 245 of the National Assembly. They have warned of urgent high court interdicts should parliament persist.

Members of the committee expressed concern that Letsoalo’s defiance undermined parliamentary oversight. ANC MP Helen Neale‑May said: “Given the magnitude of governance failures at the RAF, what message does this non‑appearance send to parliament, the public and claimants whose lives have been affected?”

DA MP Patrick Atkinson urged the chair to lay charges if Letsoalo failed to appear.

ActionSA’s Alan Beesley said Letsoalo “has shown the middle finger to parliament and I think we are setting a very dangerous precedent if we don’t take him into the full might of the criminal justice system”.

Scopa chairperson Songezo Zibi confirmed that the summons was issued under section 14 of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, with concurrence from the ppeaker, and that legal advice had affirmed the inquiry’s lawfulness.

He reminded members that failure to comply constitutes a criminal offence under section 17 of the Act, punishable by fines or imprisonment of up to 12 months.

The committee has resolved to remain in the parliamentary precinct until midday on both scheduled days to allow for Letsoalo’s voluntary appearance.

