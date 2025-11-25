Saica Chairman’s Awards set the standard of excellence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants will host the Saica Chairman’s Awards on November 27.

What does it take to stand among the titans of industry? On November 27 2025, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) will host the Saica Chairman’s Awards, a highly coveted recognition in the accounting profession.

This is not just another awards ceremony; it’s the culmination of a journey that begins with purpose-driven ambition and ends with legacy.

Saica members are at the forefront of driving ethical leadership, transformation, and sustainable impact across business, academia, and society. In this spirit, the Saica Chairman’s Awards were established to honour seasoned members who embody the highest ideals of the accounting profession.

These awards represent one of the highest forms of recognition awarded by Saica, celebrating distinction, purpose and integrity in action. They honour individuals whose work and leadership have created a lasting difference, not only within their organisations but in the communities and industries they serve.

They represent the highest level of achievement and aspiration for most accounting professionals.

Categories of excellence

This year’s Chairman’s Awards feature 12 prestigious categories, each representing excellence and impact:

Business Trailblazer Award: Driving growth with integrity Social Impact Leader Award: Creating measurable change in society Wellness Advocate Award: Championing mental health and well-being Global Citizen Award: Elevating the profession internationally Education Champion Award: Shaping the future through learning Tech-Savvy Leader Award: Leading digital transformation Entrepreneur Award: Building ventures with purpose SDG Champion Award: Advancing sustainability goals Saica Brand Ambassador Award: Promoting Saica’s vision and values Visionary Finance Leadership Award: Innovating for long-term value Friends of the Profession Award: Recognising exceptional allies Legacy Lifetime Award: Honouring a lifetime of contribution

The Saica Chairman’s Awards serve as a crucial platform where the vanguard of South African leadership convenes. This prestigious gathering transcends a mere ceremony.

It is a nexus for critical discourse, unparalleled networking, and the collective affirmation of the values that underpin a robust and ethical profession.

This celebration of excellence is made possible through the generous support of its partners: headline sponsor Standard Bank and bronze sponsor myCAhub.

