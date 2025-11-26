SA to vaccinate entire national herd as foot-and-mouth spreads

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa will vaccinate the entire national herd to contain a worsening foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that has spread from KwaZulu-Natal to five other provinces.

“This strategy aims to vaccinate South Africa’s national herd systematically, beginning with the hardest-hit provinces, namely KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga and North West, which will submit their livestock numbers as well as their number of quarantined farms,” agriculture minister John Steenhuisen said on Wednesday. “This plan, however, will rely on a consistent, high-quality vaccine supply.”

The department will work with the Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) and the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) on the formalisation of public-private partnerships with domestic industry and international partners, including China and Argentina, “who have already offered technical co-operation and support regarding vaccine provision”.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals, causing fever and blisters on the tongue, lips and hooves.

Dairy farmers in Kokstad, Dundee, Underberg and Dannhauser have been the most affected by the outbreak.

“I want our farmers to know that I see the impact this outbreak is having on their families, their businesses and their communities. I understand their frustration and I share their determination to end this crisis,” Steenhuisen said.

As of November, KwaZulu-Natal had 180 of the 274 unresolved outbreaks reported nationally. “Despite the vaccination of 931,200 animals with government-procured vaccine stocks over the last three months, uncontrolled animal movement continues to undermine containment efforts and prolong the crisis.”

To date, 19,000 doses of vaccines have been given to farmers in the province.

The department said it aimed to take delivery of 2-million doses of vaccines in two separate consignments by February 2026.

“To reduce dependence on imported vaccines, a new mid-scale vaccine production facility is being established as part of the national biosecurity strengthening programme. The aim is that between the government and industry, an additional 1.5-million doses will be made available,” he said.

