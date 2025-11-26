Scopa moves to press criminal charges against former RAF boss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo faces the prospect of criminal prosecution after parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) resolved to lay charges for his failure to comply with a lawful summons.

The decision, taken at a virtual sitting on Wednesday, underscores the committee’s determination to enforce parliamentary oversight and signals the seriousness with which legislators view defiance of the institution’s authority.

Earlier this month, acting on a formal resolution, parliament issued a summons instructing Letsoalo to appear before Scopa on November 25 and 26 to answer questions as part of its oversight inquiry into the RAF.

The sheriff attempted service at his known addresses without success. The summons was eventually served via substituted service, including publication on social media and email, and affixing it to the door of one of his properties.

In a media statement issued on Wednesday, Scopa said it had approached the speaker of the National Assembly for her concurrence.

Scopa “has resolved to seek the concurrence of the speaker of the National Assembly to lay a criminal charge against … Collins Letsoalo for failing to appear before parliament after being lawfully summoned”.

The Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act provides parliament with clear authority to summon any person to appear, provide evidence under oath and submit documents when required.

The act stipulates that refusal to comply, without valid reason, constitutes a criminal offence and contempt of parliament. Parliamentary legal adviser Fatima Ebrahim told members that Letsoalo’s correspondence made it clear he had no intention of appearing and that the committee is within its rights to recommend charges.

Scopa chair Songezo Zibi. (Freddy Mavunda)

Committee chair Songezo Zibi said every effort had been made to accommodate Letsoalo, including offering him the option of a virtual appearance late on Tuesday evening.

“We believe that Mr Letsoalo has been duly summoned in terms of section 14 and he has failed to attend for the reasons specified. Therefore, we believe that the next necessary step should be undertaken in order to make sure that charges are laid and a criminal investigation takes place,” Zibi said.

Late on Tuesday, Letsoalo’s attorney submitted a cease‑and‑desist letter asserting that Scopa lacks authority to conduct the inquiry.

In an interview, Letsoalo described the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” and insisted that the summons is unlawful. Scopa members rejected these claims noting that the committee’s mandate is well founded in law and that no court order prevents the inquiry from proceeding.

Should speaker Thoko Didiza concur with the committee’s resolution, criminal charges will be laid and the matter referred to the prosecuting authority. Letsoalo would then be entitled to present his defence in court.

Scopa will continue its inquiry into the RAF, with hearings involving former board members, minister Barbara Creecy and her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa. The committee aims to conclude its work early next year.