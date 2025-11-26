Seriti Green hands over R1bn transmission station to Eskom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seriti Green hands over Vunumoya Main Transmission Station to Eskom, in Bethal, Mpumalanga, November 26 2025. Seriti Group CEO Mike Teke, third left, is joined by Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane, NTCSA CEO Monde Bala and Seriti Green CEO Peter Venn.

Seriti Green handed over the Vunumoya Main Transmission Station (MTS) in Mpumalanga to Eskom and its subsidiary, the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) on Wednesday, a development that will enable further connections of renewable energy to the grid in the region.

The MTS, a transmission asset built by Seriti Green at a cost of more than R1bn over 18 months, is now operational and integrated into the national transmission network.

The MTS, part of the Ummbila Emoyeni renewable energy project, will begin supplying 155MW from Seriti Green’s Ummbila Emoyeni One Wind Energy Facility from November 28, ahead of its original March 2026 schedule.

Seriti Group CEO Mike Teke was joined by Seriti Green CEO Peter Venn, NTCSA CEO Monde Bala and Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane at the handover ceremony.

Teke said the milestone highlights what co-ordinated delivery can achieve for South Africa’s energy landscape.

“Today’s handover demonstrates what an effective partnership can achieve. This is a meaningful milestone for SA’s energy transition and for Mpumalanga’s future as a renewable energy hub. Seriti is proud to be playing a role in building the infrastructure that supports a more secure and sustainable national energy system.”

Bala pointed to the station’s role in expanding grid capacity and enabling future renewable integration. “The Vunumoya project forms part of the commitment to enabling the efficient integration of renewable energy projects into the grid, strengthening grid reliability and supporting SA’s transition to a diversified, low-carbon energy mix.”

The companies say the station has capacity for future feeders and transformers, and can accommodate about 900MW of renewable energy, supporting additional renewable energy projects in the region and future expansion.

Marokane welcomed the handover, noting the importance of the project in strengthening grid capability to support South Africa’s clean energy trajectory. “This achievement is a clear demonstration of what collaboration and innovation can deliver.

“Projects like Vunumoya are vital for modernising our grid and ensuring reliable, low-carbon power for generations to come,” Marokane said.

The Vunumoya handover can be viewed alongside other projects where independent power producers have developed grid infrastructure to connect renewable energy to the national transmission network. For example, Cape Town-based Mainstream Renewable Power recently neared completion of SA’s first self-built substation for its Khobab and Loeriesfontein wind farms, designed to connect significant renewable capacity to the grid.

While Vunumoya increases capacity, connecting renewable energy to the grid remains challenging in areas with limited infrastructure. Many regions still lack the transmission lines and substations required to integrate new renewable projects, which can restrict or delay energy output.

“This milestone shows what co-ordinated effort can deliver,” said Venn.