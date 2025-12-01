New-car sales are 20.1% higher than this time last year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New-vehicle sales improved yet again in November. Figures published on Monday by motor industry association Naamsa showed that 54,896 cars and commercial vehicles were sold to South African customers last month. That was 12.5% more than the 48,783 of November 2024.

After 11 months of 2025 aggregate sales, at 547,966, are 15.4% ahead of last year’s 474,876 at the same stage.

New-car sales last month, at 39,158, outperformed the previous November’s 35,287 by 11%. Year to date, they are 20.1% ahead of 2024 — 386,826 against 321,966.

Light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis, outsold November 2024 by 20.5% last month and are up 6.6% for the year so far.

As usual it’s a mixed bag for heavier trucks. So far in 2025, sales of medium trucks are 6.9% ahead, heavies up 21.6% and extra-heavies down 10.3%.

Exports fell 3.9% in November, compared with the corresponding month in 2024, from 37,285 to 35,848. This is hardly surprising given the effective loss of the US market. For the year, however, exports are 5.6% ahead, up from 361,174 to 381,315.