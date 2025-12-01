NEWS ANALYSIS: Mkhwanazi inquiry pits parliamentary oversight against political theatre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of Parliament at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 23, 2025 in Cape Town.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating Lt‑Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive claims has become a defining test of its constitutional oversight powers. What began in August as a procedural response to allegations of criminal infiltration and corruption in policing has evolved into a probe that exposes the fragility of procurement controls, the credibility of ministerial testimony and the limits of parliamentary enforcement.

The genesis of the inquiry lies in Mkhwanazi’s public allegations that political interference and corruption had compromised the police command structure. His testimony in October set the tone: “Criminal infiltration has compromised the command structure of the police, with procurement being the main entry point.” It was a direct challenge to the executive and a reminder of parliament’s duty under section 55 of the constitution to exercise oversight over executive action.

The hearings, convened in Gauteng and last week at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre, underscored the seriousness of the allegations. The unusual venue was chosen “to ensure the safety and security of all parties involved”, but it also symbolised the risks posed to witnesses and the gravity of the claims.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s appearance in custody on Wednesday introduced contested allegations of ministerial proximity to procurement. He claimed former police minister Bheki Cele arranged a meeting with Mkhwanazi to discuss a R360m tender. MPs pressed him hard. DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach demanded: “Where is the documentary proof of this meeting? Without records, your testimony remains allegation.”

Julius Malema challenged him: “You are telling us Cele arranged this tender discussion. Are you prepared to submit evidence under oath?” ANC members questioned his credibility, citing his custodial status and prior disputes with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Cele himself, testifying in October, admitted knowing Matlala “very well” and confirmed a meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel but denied receiving money: “I have never taken money from Mr Matlala. These allegations are false and defamatory.”

His testimony highlighted the blurred lines between political proximity and procurement processes, and the difficulty of proving influence without documentary evidence.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu defended his directive to disband the political killings task team, citing “budgetary pressures, duplication of functions and numerous complaints about the unit’s legality”.

IFP MP Mangaqa Albert Mncwango was unconvinced: “Outside influences played a role in his decision … he was evasive in answering questions, and I was left unhappy with his responses.”

Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, the CFO of the SAPS, acknowledged systemic weaknesses in procurement controls but rejected claims of deliberate manipulation: “Our systems are not perfect, but there was no intent to defraud. Weaknesses must be addressed through reform, not insinuation.”

Her testimony echoed findings of the auditor-general, confirming that fiscal risk is embedded in the SAPS’s procurement culture.

Committee members reflected the political divides. Committee chair ANC MP Soviet Lekganyane insisted: “Our task is to establish a factual record; referrals must follow evidence, not speculation.”

Breytenbach pushed for immediate referral to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU): “Parliament must act decisively and refer these matters to the SIU without delay.” And Ian Cameron of the DA warned: “Every day we hesitate, the fiscus is exposed to greater risk. Oversight must mean timely intervention, not endless deferral.”

Malema demanded suspensions: “It is unacceptable that people facing serious allegations continue to occupy positions of power.”

The witness roll was expanded to include forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan after reports he sent a threatening message to Cedric Nkabinde, chief of staff of Mchunu, who implicated him in police interference. MPs warned that intimidation could trigger criminal referrals, underscoring the risks of witness participation.

The committee’s preliminary findings point to procurement irregularities, contested accounting entries and governance failures. Legal advisers briefed members on the scope of section 56 powers to compel attendance and the limits imposed by pending criminal proceedings. The National Assembly extended the committee’s deadline to February 20 2026, signalling its determination to see the inquiry through to conclusion and to test whether oversight can move beyond political theatre into binding accountability.

The Mkhwanazi probe is more than a dispute over tenders. It is a test of whether parliament can translate oversight into enforceable accountability. The hearings have revealed systemic weaknesses in SAPS procurement, exposed contested ministerial testimony, and highlighted the political divides over how far parliament should go in referring matters to the SIU or suspending officials.

Like the state capture commission before it, the committee’s work will be judged not by the drama of contested testimony but by whether its findings lead to institutional reform. The extended deadline into 2026 is parliament’s chance to prove that oversight is more than theatre, that it can deliver binding accountability in the face of entrenched corruption.