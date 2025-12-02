EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi’s promotion was irregular, says Mashazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The appointment of Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi was irregular, former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi conceded at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday.

Mashazi, who is now retired, is accused of shielding Mkhwanazi after he was found to have acted unlawfully by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in September 2023, after he unlawfully authorised the installation of blue lights on vehicles belonging to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mkhwanazi was appointed by Mashazi’s office in December 2023 despite Ipid recommending the municipality take disciplinary action against him.

Mashazi further approved Mkhwanazi’s request that his salary package be increased by R200,000 before taking on the role of the deputy chief from being the EMPD director of special services.

Commissioner advocate Sesi Baloyi poked holes in the documents provided by Mashazi for Mkhwanazi’s appointment, pointing out that not all four panel members who interviewed candidates for the EMPD deputy chief scored the candidates.

The panelists were EMPD head Isaac Mapiyeye, head of legal Kemi Behari, HR head Linda Gxasheka and the city’s strategic support officer, Zanele Katembo.

Mashazi agreed the appointment was irregular because not all members of the panel scored candidates.

She also conceded the appointment was irregular because two panel members, instead of four, approved his appointment. This was contrary to her affidavit stating that Mkhwanazi’s appointment was done after recommendation.

“It is irregular,” Mashazi said.

She also accepted that her appointment of Mkhwanazi as acting EMPD head in 2024-2025 was irregular.

Mapiyeye, testifying before the commission, said Mkhwanazi’s appointment was unlawful because the panel never recommended his appointment, and no competency assessment was conducted.

According to Mapiyeye, legally he holds the authority to appoint his deputies, but Mkhwanazi was appointed by Mashazi’s office.

Mashazi also testified Mapiyeye had the legal authority to appoint his deputies.

Mkhwanazi was suspended by the Ekurhuleni metro in November after damning allegations of unlawful conduct levelled against him by witnesses at the Madlanga commission.

The commission has heard testimony about the systematic failure of disciplinary procedures at the EMPD, which even allowed convicted criminals — without providing proof of expungement of a criminal record — to serve as police officers.

The commission continues.