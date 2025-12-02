French and SA authorities clarify visa issue in Mthethwa probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

French and South African authorities have rejected claims that five members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) scheduled to investigate the death of ambassador Nathi Mthethwa were denied entry into France.

The two countries said just one police investigating officer had applied for entry, which was granted.

“The allegation that five South African police officers have been refused visas to enter France in relation to the passing of Ambassador Mthethwa is simply not true. Only one police officer submitted a request for a visa that was quickly granted,” said French embassy spokesperson Tristan Rétif-Roussigno.

“The official was able to travel to Paris and was welcomed by French authorities. The French police have acted with co-operation and diligence with South Africa on the matter. There was never any intention on the French side to obstruct co-operation between French and South African police. On the contrary, it is in France’s interest to give a new impetus to the bilateral judicial co-operation.”

SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe told the Sunday Times that the police had decided to send just one police officer instead of five to save costs.

The allegation that five South Africa police officers have been refused visas to enter France, in relation with the passing of Ambassador Mthethwa, is simply not true. Only one police officer submitted a request for a visa that was quickly granted. — Tristan Rétif-Roussigno, French embassy spokesperson

The officer has since returned to South Africa and has provided National Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola with a comprehensive report of the findings.

Mathe said she had not seen the report and could not comment further.

However, it is believed the case will be closed after the investigation found no foul play in the death of Mthethwa. The former police minister is believed to have jumped from the 22nd floor of a hotel in the French capital, Paris.

Besides the investigation, the French authorities are believed to have told the South African government that they were certain Mthethwa had committed suicide.

Mthethwa was buried in KwaZulu-Natal in October.