Luxury-brand video of former Ekurhuleni manager fuels fresh public outrage

A video of former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi at a Lux Afrique Jewellery, Watch and Home Exhibition detailing the designer items she was wearing has resurfaced on social media.

The video resurfaced after she faced heightened scrutiny at the Madlanga commission of inquiry this week.

The clip, filmed at the Lux Afrique Jewellery, Watch and Home Exhibition (LAJWHExpo) in September, shows Mashazi and someone who appears to be a friend listing a catalogue of high-end items they were wearing.

“I’ll start with my earrings. My earrings, bracelet and necklace are from Bvlgari, the same set, and then the watch is Audemars Piguet 2025. The dress is Dolce & Gabbana, my handbag is a Kelly range, and my shoes are obviously Hermes,” she said.

According to Bvlgari, a Serpenti Seduttori 18-carat rose gold bracelet with rubellite eyes and pavé diamonds retails for R672,700.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak self-winding model she referenced costs 59,900 CHFabout R1.27m), and the Hermès Oran sandals, which she is also wearing in the video, are priced at $840 (about R14,336).

The LAJWHExpo, held from September 12 to 14 in Victoria Island in Nigeria, is one of West Africa’s most exclusive luxury events.

Hosted by Lux Afrique founder Alexander Amosu, the three-day invitation-only affair showcased global brands of fine timepieces, heirloom jewellery and curated homeware alongside thought-leadership panels and a luxury gala.

Mashazi trended on Monday for her behaviour during her appearance at the Madlanga commission, where she was seen putting on lipstick, pulling faces, scrolling on her phone and challenging the inquiry.

Former Ekurhuleni manager Imogen Mashazi at the Madlanga commission, December 2 2025. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

At the commission, she accused suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) chief Isaac Mapiyeye of sexually harassing female subordinates and raping some of them.

Mashazi also claimed she was forced into early retirement by Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza.

But as the inquiry continued, the public and social media users turned their attention to her taste for luxury fashion, especially after she elaborated further on her collection.

“I grew up in a very sophisticated family. My father used to like fashion, and my mom too. They used to buy us expensive clothes and good leather shoes and motivated us to go to school so that we were able to afford life when we grew up,” she said.

Mashazi spoke about her multimillion-rand bag collection.

“Hermes. All my bags. This is a Birkin. I have almost all the colours of the exotic leather. Now I’m doing exotic collection. The only handbag that I use is a Hermes. The rest of the brands I’ve given to my daughter,” she said.

Prices for exotic Hermès Birkin bags vary widely from about $40,000 to more than $450,000 (more than R7.6m).

A Birkin 20 Alligator typically costs $75,000-$115,000, while diamond-set Himalaya Birkins can exceed $450,000.

According to a 2022 gazette issued by former minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, in terms of government regulations, municipal councils determine the salaries and benefits of councillors and senior officials.

Ekurhuleni, which is classified as a category A grade 6 municipality, paid Mashazi a basic salary of R3,185,300 in 2021.

Her total annual package, including pension, medical aid, UIF (R388,277), a car allowance (R194,528), a performance bonus (R364,631) and other payments (R55,200), amounted to R4,137,936.

TimesLIVE