SA tax overhaul targets corporate loopholes

South Africa has adopted three 2025 tax bills tightening corporate taxes, raising excise duties, easing small property transfers, and boosting SARS compliance.

The standing committee on finance has adopted three tax bills that will reshape South Africa’s revenue framework in 2025.

The Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill, which emerges from the 2025 budget tabled in parliament in May, was one of those adopted.

The 2025 bill revises transfer duty bands to ease costs for properties less than R1.1m. Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco rise by 6%-7%, continuing the government’s health‑related revenue measures.

The Taxation Laws Amendment Bill introduces substantive changes to definitions and deductions.

Currently, controlled foreign company income and certain retirement fund contributions enjoy favourable treatment. The amendments tighten rules on foreign income, aligning South Africa with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD’s) global minimum tax framework, and redefine allowable deductions to close avoidance loopholes.

The bill also extends the sunset date for urban development zone tax incentives and adjusts the employment tax incentive formula to encourage youth employment.

Treasury warns against tax hikes on wealthy, urges focus on closing loopholes

For corporations and investors, this means higher liabilities and reduced flexibility in tax planning, particularly for multinational structures.

For individuals, the impact is indirect but could affect retirement savings and investment returns.

The Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill revises procedures for collection and compliance. The South African Revenue Service’s (Sars’) powers to share taxpayer information are limited, and definitions such as “provisional taxpayer” are narrowly drawn.

The amendments broaden these definitions, refine secrecy provisions in line with constitutional rulings, and insert a voluntary disclosure relief chapter to encourage taxpayers to regularise their affairs.

The bill also introduces administrative provisions for the global minimum tax, ensuring South Africa can enforce compliance with international standards.

For small businesses and individuals, this translates into stricter deadlines, clearer obligations and higher compliance costs. The voluntary disclosure relief mechanism also offers a pathway to settle outstanding liabilities without full penalties.

Throughout the meeting of the finance committee, the MK party, represented by Des van Rooyen, placed reservations on record. These objections were acknowledged but did not prevent adoption.

Taken together, the three bills recalibrate the tax system, introducing tighter rules for corporations and investors and stronger enforcement across the board.

The effect will be felt in property transactions and the cost of goods subject to excise duties.

For the state, the measures are intended to secure revenue in a constrained fiscal environment while signalling alignment with international tax norms and a commitment to closing avoidance loopholes.

The legislative process now moves to the next stage, in which the bills will be debated and voted on in the National Assembly.

