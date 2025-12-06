Police assemble special team to investigate slain Madlanga commission witness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

QRF Task Team security company owner Mariius "Vlam" van der Merwe, who worked with police to combat illegal mining on the East Rand, was fatally shot on Friday night.

A special police team has been assembled to investigate the murder of a security company owner who testified at the Madlanga inquiry into allegations of criminal infiltration and corruption in the justice cluster.

Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe testified as “Witness D” but his voice was not disguised during his testimony. He implicated suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in the cover-up of a murder scene.

Van der Merwe, who was actively involved in efforts to clamp down on illegal mining by “zama zamas” on the East Rand, was gunned down when he arrived at his Brakpan home on Friday evening.

Ballistics showed an automatic rifle was used in the murder.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola’s office said he will meet and brief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga on the murder investigation this weekend.

He has also instructed NatJoints co-chair, Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili, to convene a meeting of the integrated security structure to discuss and look at ways of enhancing the safety of commission officials and witnesses.

At the crime scene outside Van der Merwe’s home, various police units including ballistics and crime scene experts, crime intelligence officers and members of the serious and violent crime unit worked until the early hours of Saturday combing the scene for evidence.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said according to the preliminary investigation, Van der Merwe had arrived at his home just after 8.30pm on Friday with his wife.

“As he was about to open the gate, he was shot and sustained wounds to his upper body. He was certified dead at the scene. His wife, who was a passenger in the car, escaped unharmed.”

Nothing was taken during the attack, Mathe said. His firearm, cellphone and wallet were still in his possession.

Police said “evidence gathered at the scene confirms an AK-47 automatic rifle was used in the commission of the crime”.

A case of murder has been registered and police have launched a manhunt for the person who ordered the hit and the gunmen who executed the shooting, Mathe said. Police are also looking for the murder weapon.

Jeremy Michaels, spokesperson for the Madlanga commission, confirmed it is liaising with police and offered its condolences to Van der Merwe’s family.

“The commission would like to acknowledge Mr Van der Merwe’s contribution towards uncovering serious allegations of criminality and corruption in the Ekhuruleni Metropolitan Municipality and EMPD,” Michaels said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was thinking of Van der Merwe’s family, who witnessed him being shot, “and wishes them strength for their recovery from a deadly trauma”.

Regarding Van der Merwe, who was a former EMPD officer, Ramaphosa said: “While our law enforcement agencies establish the circumstances leading to this heinous act, I am appalled and saddened by this attack on a former public servant who recently served the cause of justice and integrity by testifying at the Madlanga commission.”

He urged law enforcement agencies to undertake a thorough investigation and to ensure that the perpetrators face justice.

While there is as yet no proven link to the Madlanga commission’s work, Ramaphosa said: “My thoughts are with the deeply traumatised family who came under attack last night. They faced death in circumstances that suggest Van der Merwe’s brave testimony angered elements in our society who want to undermine the rule of law and set back the quest for truth and consequences in the fight against corruption.

“Amid this trauma we must remain resolute to end corruption and bring to justice those who have done wrong and are plotting to do more.

“As government, we will redouble our efforts to protect whistleblowers, including witnesses before the Madlanga commission and the commission itself, as they serve the nation with bravery in the face of criminal threats.”