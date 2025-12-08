Cloud of doom hangs over Mossel Bay plant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PetroSA was forced to stop operations at its gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay in 2020. Picture: SUPPLIED

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has moved to seize PetroSA’s Mossel Bay refinery amid concerns that the state-owned oil and gas group cannot afford to settle its R4.5bn tax bill.

The move comes three months after the company cancelled a deal with Russia’s Gazprombank to help it restart the Mossel Bay refinery, putting a question mark over the plant’s prospects.

PetroSA executives added to concerns about the health of the company’s balance sheet last week, telling the portfolio committee on mineral & petroleum resources that the company is unable to settle the R4.5bn debt.

A senior PetroSA manager confirmed that a Sars representative had recently travelled to the firm’s mothballed West Coast gas-to-liquid refinery with a view to attaching assets.

DA spokesperson James Lorimer said the group’s inability to pay off the R4.5bn debt raises concerns about its viability as a partner in the Mossel Bay project.

“The only way [PetroSA] can start earning significant revenue is to restart the gas-to-liquids plant at Mossel Bay,” he said. “To do so it would need a private sector partner. One is unlikely to be found with PetroSA being an unviable partner.

“It trades oil on an unsustainable basis, as it has a poor credit record and cannot compete efficiently with other traders.”

PetroSA is a wholly state-owned oil and gas company that primarily drills for offshore natural gas on the west coast and converts it into synthetic fuels.

The DA, which has long criticised the government’s approach to restarting the refinery, said in a press statement that last week’s visit by the nation’s tax collector was emblematic of PetroSA’s deepening financial woes.

According to Lorimer, the company told the committee it has R20bn in liabilities with only R13bn in assets and “continues to get deeper into the red every year as it loses money”.

“If PetroSA were a private company, it would be considered to be trading recklessly, and its directors would be liable for prosecution. But its position as a subsidiary of the Central Energy Fund, and as a favoured child of the ANC, ensures that it is allowed to continue to rack up debts and impede South African fuel supplies,” he said.

With PetroSA’s liquidity compromised, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the prospects and timeline of the Mossel Bay plant’s reopening, which had been set for April next year.

The operation was previously capable of processing up to 45,000 barrels a day before it was put on care and maintenance in 2020 due to depleted offshore gas reserves.

In December 2023 the cabinet announced that privately owned Russian bank Gazprombank had been selected to refurbish the refinery at a cost of R3.8bn. Less than a year later the US announced it would apply sanctions to the bank and its six foreign subsidiaries, including Gazprombank Africa, eventually leading to PetroSA withdrawing from the partnership in September.

The controversy featuring Gazprombank was only the latest in a series that have tainted the national oil company’s public image in recent years.

Last year there was an outcry after PetroSA awarded a tender to local firm Equator Holdings in a R21bn deal to finance and rebuild critical gas infrastructure. Critics accused PetroSA of not performing proper due diligence and overlooking Equator’s lack of financial and technical qualifications.

In 2016, PetroSA reported a R14.5bn loss — the biggest by any state-owned enterprise at the time.

A scathing report tabled in parliament placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of management at the state-owned enterprise after a $261m drilling project to supply feedstock to the Mossel Bay refinery produced only a tenth of the gas that had been promised.