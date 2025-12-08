Three persons of interest linked to Madlanga Commission witness Van der Merwe killing, says Masemola

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

QRF Task Team security company owner Mariius "Vlam" van der Merwe, who worked with police to combat illegal mining on the East Rand, was fatally shot on Friday night.

The police will intensify witness protection efforts and move to dismantle organised crime networks, national commissioner Fannie Masemola says.

This after the assassination of Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merwe and a tavern shooting in Saulsville that left 12 people dead.

His assurance that “investigations are on the right track” was accompanied by confirmation that the National Joint Operational & Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) and the commission have agreed to heighten security around officials and witnesses, recognising that the credibility of statutory inquiries depends on the safety of those who testify.

In the Van der Merwe case, Masemola confirmed three persons of interest have been identified, with one questioned, while police remain on high alert. Natjoints and the Madlanga commission have developed a plan to enhance security around officials and witnesses linked to the inquiry.

Van der Merwe was killed by AK-47 fire outside his home in Brakpan in full view of his family — an attack that has intensified calls for stronger witness protection measures.

Masemola’s briefing, meanwhile, outlined the scale of enforcement operations under the festive season plan. Since October 13, 113,727 suspects have been arrested, including 33,505 wanted for serious and violent crimes such as murder, rape and illicit mining. A further 18,600 suspects were arrested for possession of drugs.

Police have shut down 3,665 illegal taverns and shebeens, seized 297,804 litres of alcohol, and confiscated 972 illegal firearms in Gauteng since April, of which 863 were pistols and 60 rifles.

Masemola emphasised that alcohol and drugs remain “one of the main drivers of violent crime”, situating the Saulsville shooting within a broader pattern of mass killings at unlicensed liquor outlets.

The police have registered 12 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder following the Saulsville incident, he said. In total, 25 people were shot, with survivors still receiving treatment in hospital. Among the dead were three minors aged 3, 12 and 16.

The tavern owner, who was among the injured, has been charged for operating without a valid liquor licence. Detectives are pursuing three suspects who remain at large and intelligence units are analysing information to establish the motive, Masemola said.

He noted Gauteng continues to record the highest number of violent crimes, including hijackings, kidnappings, murders and rape. Since July, the province has seen three mass shootings at illegal liquor outlets. In Olivenhoutbosch, six people were killed and the shebeen owner was arrested for operating illegally.

In Bronkhorstspruit, five people were killed at Zithobeni tavern, with two suspects arrested and still in custody. Masemola said the police are working with Interpol after one suspect linked to the Olivenhoutbosch case was detained in Lesotho on a separate murder charge.

Crime intelligence operations have intercepted organised crime groups. On the morning of his briefing, six suspects were arrested on the West Rand while preparing for a cash-in-transit robbery. Two firearms and vehicles were seized.

In Temba, Makapanstad, police shut down a drug laboratory valued at more than R100m, arresting six suspects and confiscating manufacturing equipment.

Masemola said more than 3,500 newly trained constables have been deployed as part of the festive season operational plan. Police visibility will be heightened on roads and at ports of entry, with operations running concurrently with Operation Shanela. He urged communities to report suspicious activity and remain vigilant against online scams and cybercrime.