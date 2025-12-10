‘Hate speech’ SANDF officer back in uniform, MPs told

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An officer of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who was discharged in May 2018 for posting hate speech on social media was reinstated less than a year later, MPs were told on Wednesday.

In reply to a question by Freedom Front Plus chief whip Wouter Wessels, defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga confirmed that Major Vincent Mohlala was readmitted to the air force on May 14 2019 — just less than a year after he was found to be in breach of military discipline.

A letter dated May 17 2018, signed by then SANDF chief Gen Solly Shoke and quoted by Wessels, stated Mohlala “uttered words on social media that contained severe racial slurs. The words uttered showed hostility and aversion on the grounds of race.

“This behaviour constituted a grave breach of military discipline and the code of conduct for SANDF members. It is furthermore contrary to the behaviour expected of a senior officer of the SANDF. The words uttered by you have brought the SANDF into disrepute. Therefore, as a result thereof, your services within the SANDF have been terminated with immediate effect.”

The remarks came after the murder of Islamic studies emeritus Prof Cobus Naudé, 76, at home in Randburg in March 2018.

The matter was raised in parliament at the time and was seen to be the reason for Mohlala’s discharge.

Motshekga confirmed Mohlala was “indeed reinstated but provided no background or reasons for the decision, despite being requested to do so”.

Neither Wessels’ statement nor the minister’s response indicates whether Mohlala was reinstated with the same rank he held when discharged.

Wessels said he will ask Motshekga again to give reasons for allowing Mohlala to return to the SANDF.

— This article was first published by DefenceWeb