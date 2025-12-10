Maria Corina Machado will not receive Nobel Peace Prize in person, institute says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People hold a candle and a magazine with an image of Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, at a global march in support of Machado in Bogota, Colombia, December 6 2025. Picture:

By Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik

Oslo, Norway — Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado will not receive the Nobel Peace Prize in person at Wednesday’s award ceremony in Oslo, the director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute said on Wednesday, with her current whereabouts unknown.

Machado, 58, was due to receive the award at a ceremony at Oslo City Hall in the presence of King Harald, Queen Sonja and Latin American leaders including Argentinean President Javier Milei and Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa.

The ceremony starts at 1pm local time (12pm GMT).

Machado was due to receive the award in defiance of a decade-long travel ban imposed by authorities in her home country and after spending more than a year in hiding.

“She is unfortunately not in Norway and will not stand on stage at Oslo City Hall at 1pm, when the ceremony starts,” Kristian Berg Harpviken, the director of the institute and the permanent secretary of the award body, told broadcaster NRK.

Asked where she was, Harpviken said: “I don’t know.”

Dedicated to Trump

The ceremony will still go ahead. When a laureate is unable to attend, a close family member usually steps in to receive the prize and deliver the Nobel lecture in place of the laureate.

In this case, it will be Machado’s daughter, Ana Corina Sosa Machado, Harpviken said.

When she won the prize in October, Machado dedicated it in part to US President Donald Trump, who has said he himself deserved the honour.

President Nicolas Maduro, in power since 2013, says Trump is trying to overthrow him to gain access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves and that Venezuelan citizens and armed forces will resist any such attempt.

The Nobel Institute did not immediately reply to a request for further comment.