Macpherson vows Cape Town’s temporary parliamentary dome will be ready for 2026 Sona

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson told MPS on Wednesday that repairs should be complete by the end of January next year.

He confirmed that a contractor has been appointed and that senior officials, including the director‑general, have been seconded to oversee daily progress.

“We are going to meet the deadline before the state of the nation address,” Macpherson said.

The dome, erected as a temporary chamber after the fire at parliament, has faced repeated delays and escalating costs. Earlier this year, parliament and the department agreed to split R25m to repair and furnish the weather‑damaged structure.

In August, officials raised concerns about an additional R39m requested for internal fittings, prompting a review that cut back on committee rooms, ceilings and other specifications. Macpherson insisted that spending be contained while ensuring the facility meets occupational health and safety standards.

Macpherson’s assurance on the dome was framed within a wider review of departmental reforms. He highlighted governance stabilisation measures, lifestyle audits, ghost‑employee verification and the reconstitution of the Land Affairs Board.

Infrastructure South Africa has advanced project preparation and regulatory unblocking, with 43 submissions worth R370bn received and 31 strategic integrated projects valued at R44.99bn completed.

A further 78 projects worth R463.53bn are under construction, including major renewable energy builds, water infrastructure upgrades and digital investments.

The minister reiterated that the George building collapse report would not be released publicly to avoid jeopardising criminal proceedings and confirmed that PwC’s investigation into the R836m oxygen plant tender at the Independent Development Trust has been expanded to identify implicated officials across departments.

He also directed that all raw evidence from the Telkom Towers forensic review be submitted for legal analysis while announcing a request for information to rehabilitate the complex under a rehabilitate–operate–transfer model.

Macpherson addressed the issue of hijacked and derelict buildings, confirming the department owns 88,000 properties nationwide, of which 386 have been identified as hijacked. He said Operation Bring Back has been launched with contractors appointed to reclaim assets, despite opposition from advocacy groups.

“We are being fought at every turn by groupings happy for the status quo to remain,” he said, warning that tragedies in unsafe buildings would ultimately be blamed on the department if action was not taken. He confirmed joint legal action with the city of Cape Town to evict unlawful occupiers at Wingfield, where state land has been seized.

In his responses to questions, Macpherson emphasised enforcement against the construction mafia, citing more than 700 cases reported through a hotline, 250 arrests and 176 convictions.

He said deterrence and social facilitation have reduced stoppages, with industry reporting an 80% decline in lost construction hours.