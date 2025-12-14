Police seize gold worth R800,000 at Mpumalanga roadblock

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police also arrested another foreigner for allegedly offering them a R5,000 bribe to release his brothers who had been arrested earlier.

Three Mozambican nationals, aged between 24 and 34, were arrested on the spot for possession of unwrought gold and failing to produce valid documentation to be in the country.

They are expected to appear in the Delmas magistrate’s court on Monday.

According to police, members of a multidisciplinary team were performing patrol duties on the N12 route at the Delmas off-ramp when they noticed a white Toyota Fortuner with no registration plates.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the vehicle was stopped and searched and unwrought gold with an estimated street value of R800,000 was found inside a white plastic bag.

Ndubane said while the officers were at Delmas police station charging the suspects at about 2am in the morning, a 27-year-old Zimbabwean national offered a R5,000 bribe to one of the officers to secure the release of the man’s brothers, who had been arrested earlier. He was arrested and charged with bribery.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi praised the officers for the successful execution of their duties.