Communications committee clashes with Malatsi over empowerment rules for telecoms

Khusela Sangoni-Diko during the budget vote of the department of communications and digital technologies.

Parliamentary portfolio committee on communications & digital technologies chairperson Khusela Sangoni-Diko wants minister Solly Malatsi to withdraw his directive to amend its regulations to allow international players to enter the South African market using a different set of empowerment rules.

In a notice gazetted on Friday, minister Malatsi directed the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to “urgently consider” the use of equity equivalent investment programmes (EEIPs) in the ICT sector to broaden broadband access in the country.

At the weekend, the portfolio committee rejected the minister’s move, Sangoni-Diko issuing a scathing response, saying, “These policy directives are an affront to the centuries-old fight for equity and redress by the black majority in this country.”

Malatsi’s department had gazetted a policy directive on the role of EEIPs “as a mechanism to accelerate broadband access” in May.

Since then, Malatsi has been under fire over the move, largely seen as a way to allow Elon Musk’s company to operate in South Africa without having to give equity in terms of BEE.

The portfolio committee under Sangoni-Diko has been vocal through the year about its opposition.

“Mr Malatsi, in his capacity as minister, has neither the legislative nor moral authority to reverse the gains of democracy through this unilateral action, unsupported by the regulator, Icasa, or the department he leads.

“To the best of our knowledge, he has once again also not sought the approval of the cabinet to gazette the said policy directives, which could be reasonably expected given the import of the matter.”

At present, the rules around who can acquire a licence to provide electronic communications services or operate a network require a minimum of 30% of shares to be in the hands of historically disadvantaged individuals.

EEIPs allow qualifying multinationals to meet empowerment obligations through alternatives to 30% ownership, “such as investing in local suppliers, enterprise and skills development, job creation, infrastructure support, research and innovation, digital inclusion initiatives and funding for SMMEs”.

Minister Solly Malatsi briefs the media during the G20 SA Leaders' Summit. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA (Freddy Mavunda)

Malatsi said he had weighed the views and submissions from various telecoms industry players and other stakeholders.

In his defence, the minister said in an interview with the SABC: “There is no attempt to amend legislation here; we are dealing with regulations. There is no instruction to Icasa here. We are saying to Icasa, ‘The policy direction stipulates that they urgently consider’, which means that they must be able to engage with what I have tabulated in the policy direction and consider that is what is provided for in law.”

“So, if people don’t like what is provided for in law, or they don’t like whoever has the responsibility of taking decisions in enforcing the empowerment laws of the country. That is the struggle they must reconcile with.”