Kenyan nationals arrested for violating SA immigration laws

International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola.

South African authorities have raided an illegal operation in which Kenyan nationals were allegedly engaging in immigration-related work involving the processing of Afrikaner citizens destined for the US under Washington’s “refugee” programme.

The home affairs department said the seven Kenyans were working despite having only tourist visas, in violation of SA’s immigration laws.

“They were arrested and issued with deportation orders and will be prohibited from entering South Africa again for a five-year period,” the department said.

The department said no US officials were arrested in the raid, which was conducted at a guesthouse in Pretoria East, Business Day understands.

Tuesday’s operation is likely to further escalate tension between South Africa and the US after relations soured over issues including land reform, geopolitical alignment and trade.

The Trump administration’s admission of white Afrikaners as refugees aligns with its discredited claim of a “white genocide” in South Africa.

The US has taken a hard line on South Africa, halting most aid, including health and climate funding, citing South Africa’s land expropriation policies.

US President Donald Trump has also been critical of South Africa’s decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice over claims of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has previously said that, in line with the international definition, white Afrikaners did not qualify for refugee status as there is no persecution of the group.

“The presence of foreign officials apparently co-ordinating with undocumented workers naturally raises serious questions about intent and diplomatic protocol. The department of international relations and co-operation has initiated formal diplomatic engagements with both the United States and Kenya to resolve this matter,” home affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.