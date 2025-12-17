Medscheme goes to court to stop requests for proposals by Bonitas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Medscheme, a company that administers medical aid schemes including for Bonitas Medical Fund, has brought an urgent application in the Johannesburg high court to suspend or terminate certain requests for proposals (RFP) issued by Bonitas in July, pending the conclusion of a forensic investigation.

The RFPs relate to the bid by Bonitas to issue a new contract for the administration of its scheme, currently being undertaken by Medscheme.

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) instigated a forensic investigation into Bonitas, the second-largest open medical scheme in the country, following serious allegations made against its executives and senior trustees related to improper procurement processes. It said early last month that the investigation was expected to take at least six months.

Medscheme, administrator for 14 medical aid schemes serving more than 4-million members, said in a statement the court application was prompted by “concerns over ethical, contractual and statutory obligations to the scheme and its members”.

“These concerns have been heightened by recent media reports alleging governance failures and procurement improprieties involving senior Bonitas executives and trustees,” Medscheme said.

“Medscheme has sought to resolve these concerns amicably, requesting written assurance from Bonitas that no RFP awards would be made before the CMS investigation concludes. These requests were declined.”

The forensic investigation by the CMS is focused on a contract awarded by Bonitas to Private Health Administrators (PHA) to administer its low-income option, Boncap. This removed the decades-long contract it had had with Medscheme, a subsidiary of Afrocentric Distribution Services (ADS), 60% held by Sanlam. Medscheme continued to administer the rest of Bonitas’ options.

Sanlam decided last year to move its employees from Bonitas to Fedhealth. Its decision came shortly after Bonitas’ trustees cancelled a long-standing contract with ADS to attract young members and appointed a service provider linked to a former ADS executive, Business Day columnist Michael Avery reported at the time.

Bonitas has insisted its procurement processes were properly followed. It denied the allegations of irregularities.

“During 2022 it became necessary to consider a new business model for … Boncap. Unfortunately, the current administrator, Medscheme, was unable to consider a lower pricing structure, and the scheme went out on an RFP to ensure it was able to curb costs,” it said.

However, Avery, in a Business Day column, wrote that “a whistle-blower’s flash drive now in my possession lays bare a concerted effort, meticulously planned and expertly executed, to capture the R20bn scheme from the inside. It details how senior executives, trustees and favoured consultants appear to have bent procurement rules, misused confidential data and fronted ownership structures to redirect lucrative contracts to their own circle.”

With Tamar Kahn