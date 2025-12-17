SIU freezes funds linked to NLC grant amid corruption probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alfred Sigudhla received about R23m for the construction of homes for the aged in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State but allegedly used the money to buy two properties.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal, authorising it to freeze R2.7m, including accrued interest, from the sale of land that Tintswalo Patience Chauke received as part of her divorce settlement.

“Chauke was previously married to Alfred Muzwakhe Sigudhla, a recipient of multiple grants from the National Lotteries Commission [NLC], until their divorce in 2021,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

The order from the tribunal, dated December 3, prohibits Chauke from withdrawing or transferring the funds until the SIU completes a review application to cancel the grant funding that enabled the purchase of the land, thereby ensuring that the potentially misappropriated funds are secured.

In 2018, the SA Youth Movement NPC, chaired by Sigudhla, received about R23m in funding from the NLC for the construction of homes for the aged in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

“However, evidence collected by the SIU reveals that, after receiving these funds, Sigudhla transferred a portion to his companies’ bank accounts and subsequently used them to acquire two properties, namely in Midstream Estate and Copperleaf Golf Estate.”

In May, the SIU obtained an order from the Special Tribunal to freeze the Midstream property, pending completion of the review application into the legitimacy of the grant funding to recover misused NLC funds.

The property in Copperleaf Golf Estate, bought for about R800,000 using funds earmarked for community development, was co-owned by Sigudhla and Chauke in 2018 and was subsequently transferred to Chauke.

“Further investigations have revealed that the proceeds from the sale of this property, amounting to R2.55m, currently reside in Chauke’s bank account.”