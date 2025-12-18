Thuli Madonsela challenges executor over late partner Dick Foxton’s will

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says she is being subjected to a campaign of “lies and half-truths” amid a legal dispute after the death of her life partner, Dick Foxton.

“Within hours of the passing of the man who loved, protected and honoured me as I reciprocated, I was forced to simultaneously grieve our once-in-a-lifetime relationship while battling what I regard as distortion of his will, wishes and character. I consider this a grave injustice,” she said.

Madonsela said 48 hours after Foxton’s death in June, an attempt was made to evict her from the home they had shared in Johannesburg in the form of a message sent to a family WhatsApp group by an executor of Foxton’s estate.

“For the sake of good order, [the two apartments] are to be locked and remain unoccupied as soon as possible. If anyone wishes to visit the flat, then he must be in the company of all siblings,” the letter read. “Please understand this is in the interest of all parties.”

Madonsela said the executor was aware she was residing in the one apartment at the time.

“This headwind blindsided me. Our mutual affection and partnership that transitioned from an engagement in 2018 after meeting in 2016 was known by all in my partner’s circle.”

When Madonsela confronted the executor, she said he told her that South Africa has “no such thing as a common-law wife” and insisted her home was in Stellenbosch.

“I had not said I was a common-law wife. I said I was a life partner and that the apartment had been our home, where I stayed regularly whenever I came to Gauteng.”

At the heart of the legal conflict is a dispute over the final wishes of Foxton, a public relations executive.

Madonsela is challenging a 2025 will, which she claims is invalid due to Foxton’s declining mental capacity at the time of its drafting. She is seeking to have a 2020 will honoured instead.

According to City Press, the earlier will made provision for Madonsela to receive R10m cash, while the later one bequeathed her a property in the Cape to the same value instead.

Madonsela expressed concern about a news report that the house she lives at in Stellenbosch had been valued at R10m.

“This shocked me. I have never authorised anyone to access my home for evaluation or anything. The thought of someone having been to my home without me or anyone authorising it being present left a chilling effect on my family. Security experts advised me to make this information public.”

Madonsela said she is not in a dispute with Foxton’s children or family members.

“Throughout this, I have not had any fight with the Foxtons. The only party that has had issues with me since the hours of bereavement is someone my partner trusted with his business and personal financial affairs.

