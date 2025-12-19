No financial compensation for lottery whistle-blowers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has decided not to financially compensate whistle-blowers who suffered financial and mental harm after exposing the irregularities and corruption that plagued the organisation.

That is despite trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau saying in a written response to a parliamentary question that R20m had been ringfenced for individual reparations to be paid for out of the NLC’s surplus. It was the minister who instructed the NLC to set up a reparations process.

In a media statement, the NLC said it had concluded its “comprehensive reparative measures process” and had adopted a distinctly pastoral, non-financial model. It had prioritised restoration overcompensation, healing over financial settlement and “fairness, dignity and responsible stewardship of public funds”.

NLC commissioner Jodie Scholtz said the NLC “wanted to ensure that those who stood up for integrity were acknowledged and supported, while safeguarding public resources and upholding the law. This process embodies fairness, transparency and healing — not only for individuals, but also for the communities we serve.”

Reparative interventions would include wellness and psychosocial support initiatives; educational sponsorships for personal and professional development; reintegration and career reconstruction programmes. These would be awarded only after full and final settlement agreements had been signed.

The reparative measures would apply strictly to current and former NLC employees who were employed between January 1 2017 and January 31 2023, made protected disclosures or otherwise blew the whistle on maladministration during that period; suffered direct victimisation, prejudice or harm as a result of their disclosures; and were not themselves implicated in any maladministration, misconduct or corruption.

Whistle-blowers who were not staff members are not included in the settlement.

Dismay

DA spokesperson on trade, industry and competition Toby Chance, who has lobbied hard for the payment of reparations to whistle-blowers, expressed dismay at the NLC’s approach and said he would not rest until they had been financially compensated.

He said the NLC’s decision was an about-turn on its commitment to pay reparations to whistle-blowers who came forward with information on years of corruption by board members, executives, staff and collusive outsiders in the awarding of grants by the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF).

“The DA believes this about-turn is a slap in the face to the whistle-blowers who had, with every justification, been expecting monetary compensation as part of a final settlement,” Chance said.

“At great personal cost to themselves and their families, these whistle-blowers revealed a systematic and sustained undermining of good governance standards by the NLDTF that has led to the Special Investigating Unit identifying up to R2bn worth of illegal grants paid to illegal NPOs since 2013.

“These grants were facilitated by corrupt NLC employees who the NLC defended in court at great expense, forcing the whistle-blowers to spend their own money to defend themselves, often leading to their financial ruin and suffering severe mental stress, sickness and family breakdown.

The reparations process appears to have handsomely compensated everyone apart from the intended beneficiaries. — Toby Chance, DA spokesperson on trade, industry and competition

“Staff members, after blowing the whistle internally, were victimised and dismissed from the NLC and have not found gainful employment since,” Chance noted.

They had in many cases suffered death threats but nevertheless co-operated with the SIU and signed affidavits to help nail the culprits,“ Chance said.

“The DA believes an appalling injustice has been meted out to these whistle-blowers.”

One of the questions that Chance has posed to Tau is the total cost of the administrative process to provide the reparations, including all fees paid to lawyers, consultants, advisers and any other relevant fees.

“The reparations process appears to have handsomely compensated everyone apart from the intended beneficiaries,” he said.

In 2023, the NLC board established a reparative measures committee mandated to research and recommend interventions. Two independent advisers conducted assessments of individual cases, and the recommendations were assessed by an independent assurer.

The NLC board approved the recommendations in October.