SA rejects US threats over Kenyan deportations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. South Africa has rejected US threats over the deportation of seven Kenyan nationals, saying they were lawfully removed for working illegally at a US-linked immigration centre facilitating Afrikaner emigration. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/MANDEL NGAN

SA authorities have rejected the US’ threats over the deportation of seven Kenyan nationals who were found to be illegally processing immigration documents for Afrikaners destined for the US.

The US had previously warned SA of “severe consequences” over the deportations. The home affairs department and other law enforcement agencies earlier this week carried out a raid on an immigration centre in Pretoria East, which was established by the US to facilitate the emigration of white Afrikaners to the US under its refugee programme.

The immigration center was, however, found to have violated various SA laws and the Kenyan nationals who were found to be working on the site were only in possession of tourist visas and were subsequently deported.

The home affairs department said no US officials were arrested during the raid.

“Failure by the South African government to hold those responsible accountable will result in severe consequences,” US secretary of state Marco Rubio said.

In a statement on Thursday, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said the recent deportation of seven Kenyan nationals was carried out in line with South African law after authorities found they were working without valid permits. Pretoria rejected suggestions that the move was politically motivated or aimed at undermining foreign interests.

“The recent deportation of seven Kenyan nationals by the department of home affairs was conducted in strict accordance with South African immigration law. These individuals were engaged in work without the necessary work permits. The government will not negotiate its sovereignty and the implementation of the rule of law,” Dirco said in a statement.

“Separately, we have noted an unsubstantiated allegation regarding the private information of US officials. South Africa treats all matters of data security with the utmost seriousness and operates under stringent legal and diplomatic protocols. We categorically reject any suggestion of state involvement in such actions.”

The Trump administration has for months put pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government, accusing it of quietly allowing the persecution of white Afrikaner farmers. The widely discredited allegations have found popularity among far-right circles.

“Official channels have been opened with the US government to seek clarity on this allegation and to reinforce that our bilateral engagements must be grounded in mutual respect and factual dialogue,” Dirco said.

