US says it condemns detention of its officials in South Africa

The US state department has criticised South Africa for the recent detention of US officials in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the country said it condemned the recent detention of US officials in South Africa, who it said were providing support to Afrikaners.

“Furthermore, the public release of our US officials’ passport information is an unacceptable form of harassment,” the state department said in a statement.

“We call on the government of South Africa to take immediate action to bring this situation under control and hold those responsible accountable,” it said.

With staff writer